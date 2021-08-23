Crowdsourced online dictionary aims to save endangered PH languages

To preserve and save endangered Filipino languages, a community-led online dictionary platform was developed by a team of computer scientists and linguists from the University of the Philippines – Diliman.

The initiative, known as Project Marayum, was led by UP Department of Computer Science assistant professor Mario Carreon and is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and monitored by the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD).

The Web language project seeks to produce an online language dictionary which can be modified by registered members of a specific community who mainly speak the language.

During its initial development, the first dictionary uploaded was the Asi-English language dictionary. Revisions to the dictionary are allowed only to registered Asi language speakers with entries reviewed by a group of assigned language experts.

Project Marayum was built through a collaborative effort of different communities. As an online dictionary platform for Philippine languages, it aims to empower native language speakers to create and curate an online dictionary of their language without needing to have technical expertise in website design, implementation, and maintenance.

DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico Paringit expressed hope that the project will pave the way for further communication through innovative solutions. He underscored the project’s importance in celebration of Buwan ng Wika.

“The national language is as symbolic as the country’s own freedom, giving it its unique identity as a sovereign nation. This Buwan ng Wika, we can also celebrate other local languages in the country through this project,” Paringit said.

The Marayum website is now available online with an initial layout of four dictionaries: Asi-English, Cebuano-English, Hiligaynon-English, and Kinaray-a-English.

Other dictionaries are currently being collated using Marayum which include Bikol-Buhi’non, Bikol-Central, Bikol-Rinconada, Masbatenyo, Kapampangan, Chavacano, Gaddang, Inakyeanon, Waray, and Ilocano with corresponding English translations. All the dictionaries are being managed by their communities and assigned linguists.