REVIEW | 55-inch Mi TV P1 4K TV

After introducing its premium 4K TV models from the Q1 series earlier this year, Chinese tech firm Xiaomi has officially brought a midrange contender for the Philippine market – the Mi TV P1 series with 4K resolution, save for the base 32-inch model, with HDR10+and Dolby Audio.

The Mi TV P1 series comes in four size variants: 32, 43, 50, and 55 inches. The 55-inch model we reviewed closely resembles conventional pricey LCD TVs in the market today. The frame and bezels are kept at a minimum, but suffers from the inner black border that make it seem thicker.

Setting up the P1 is straightforward and quick, although users will need to provide their own screwdrivers for installing the legs. There are also two microphones available for users, the far-field mics on the bottom part of the TV, and the mic located on the microphone. Voice recognition works like a charm on the remote but deteriorates drastically for the mics equipped on the TV itself.

Despite its attractive price for the screen real estate it provides, there is an abundance of plastic material for its build which does not feel sturdy at all. The P1 is redeemed, on the other hand, by its IO situation. The wide range of ports include three HDMIs, two USB 2.0, Ethernet, optical digital audio out, 3.5mm headphone jack, composite in for DVD players, and a common interface slot.

There is little to complain about its performance. Accessing apps are snappy, the Android TV 10 interface is responsive, and WiFi connection is strong. Users might need to tweak the settings a little bit to achieve better color reproduction, and a soundbar will be needed to counteract the P1’s lackluster audio performance.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 Android TV is a definite steal for consumers looking for a large screen with good resolution art an affordable midrange price. What it lacks in aesthetics and bare-bones functionality, it makes up for in excellent port availability and clean user interface. For its price range, it is a top contender with a tough to beat price-to-value ratio.

The 55” Xiaomi Mi TV P1 Android TV retails for P24,990.