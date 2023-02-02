Samsung puts spotlight on new Galaxy S23 devices in ‘Unpacked’ event

South Korean tech brand Samsung has once again fused the performance and productivity of the Note series with the cameras and entertainment of the S series to deliver the next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices in 2023: the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Series

During the international unveiling hosted both in-person and online, the three members of the S23 series were introduced alongside three laptop offerings — the top-of-the-line Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the enterprise-level Galaxy Book3 Pro, and the 2-in1 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.

“More than ever, people turn to brands they trust for the tools on which they can depend to navigate our rapidly changing world. At Samsung, this demand for trusted performance pushes us to deliver more meaningful innovations beyond the specs,” said TM Roh, president and head at Samsung’s mobile business segment.

The new flagship smartphones and laptops further expand the brand’s ecosystem of Galaxy devices while the wireless audio and wearable smartwatch segments still await new members for 2023.

Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ share similarities in terms of camera hardware which is led by a 50MP main sensor. Meanwhile, the Ultra variant will offer Samsung’s “highest resolution” to date by bringing in a 200MP camera equipped with all the bells and whistles like 100X Space Zoom, AI enhancements, Expert RAW mode, up to 8K video recording, Super HDR, and optical image stabilization.

“There’s no better proof than the industry-leading Galaxy S series. For more than a decade, the Galaxy S series has redefined what a smartphone can deliver, constantly pushing the envelope of groundbreaking technology and reliable performance,” he added.

Beyond better camera performance, the S23 series also boasts bigger battery capacities without increasing form factor size, larger vapor chambers for improved cooling, Qualcomm’s best-performing chip to date which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, peak brightness levels at 1750 nits across all three variants, and many more.

The Galaxy S23 series are built with aluminum frame sandwiched by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass material on both sides. While the earlier version of Gorilla Glass Victus featured significant improvements in drop and scratch performance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 takes this a step further by obtaining greater protection against specific surfaces like concrete.

“Meaningful innovation doesn’t stop at the best performance, it also means devices that are engineered to last longer. With industry-leading durability, easy repairability, and software updates for years to come,” Roh continued.

During the Unpacked launch event, Samsung also released its new environmental strategy under its sustainability initiatives. For its mobile business segment branded as MX Business, Samsung is targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and exhibited this commitment by sourcing 12 components of the Ultra model from recycled materials.

“The Galaxy experience has always been fueled by our commitment to deliver innovation and technology to help you (users) do more each day. The power of “Ultra” comes from our best hardware working hand-in-hand with our most innovative software,” added Drew Blackard, VP for product management at Samsung.

The Galaxy S23 series will share four nature-inspired colorways: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender32. The base Galaxy S23 retails for P53,990 (128GB) and P57,990 (256GB), the S23+ is priced at P68,990 (256GB) and P76,990 (512GB), and finally the S23 Ultra bears a price tag of P81,990 (256GB) and P89,990 (512GB) respectively.