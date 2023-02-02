Epson opens new PH headquarters, unveils latest line of heat-free inkjet printers

To mark its 25th year in the country, tech giant Epson has formally inaugurated its new local headquarters in Pasig City, while at the same time unveiling a new series of heat-free business inkjet printers aimed at the B2B space.

Epson Philippines Corp. president Masako Kusama

The launch event, held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, was attended by top Epson executives from the company’s head and regional offices, as well as local government officials led by Pasig City vice mayor Dudut Jaworski.

The Japanese firm’s new office space at the Exquadra Tower in Ortigas Center also features a separate solution center at the ground floor of the new building where the public can check out the latest products from Epson.

Epson Philippines said its move to the new headquarters embodies its commitment to continue its contribution to the growth of the Philippines and expand its presence in the local market after two decades of operation in the country.

“With the move to our new office, we have consolidated our resourcing in one place. We have housed everything under one roof so that our customers and our partners can access all our products right here at our new Solution Center,” said Epson Philippines Corporation president Masako Kusama, who is the company’s first global female country manager.

“Moreover, it is from our new headquarters that we will aggressively put into action Epson’s commitment to a more sustainable future as we continue to create breakthroughs that will change the way our customers conduct business.”

As Epson grows, sustainability continues to be a major part of its DNA and the core of its business. The company said it believes that global efforts to advance sustainability can have a greater impact if they collaborate with communities and organizations that share the same core values.

One of Epson’s long-term partnerships is with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where both organizations have developed projects focused on marine conservation, climate change education, and sustainable production systems for low-income communities.

Seiko Epson Corporation director Koichi Kubota

As an organization, Epson has also prioritized transforming its operations to make way for more sustainable policies. One of its latest manifestations was transitioning the Epson plant in the Philippines to run on 100% renewable energy.

Moreover, with problems like resource depletion and global warming, Epson said it recognizes the demand for products and services that use resources efficiently.

In seeking to close the resource loop, the company is taking initiatives to reduce product size and weight, use recycled materials, and extend service lives — especially with their printing solutions.

“Epson’s heat-free technology is our response to urgent environmental issues as we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions,” said Koichi Kubota, director of Seiko Epson Corporation.

“Reducing heat in the printing process of our Epson inkjet printers delivers unparalleled benefits not just to our customers but also to the environment.”

Epson also unveiled the Workforce Enterprise AM Series, the technology firm’s new range of heat-free business inkjet printers in the mid-speed range. This completes the lineup of Epson’s offering to help businesses of every size realize an environmentally conscious office.

Powered by Heat-Free technology, the new series marries innovation and sustainability — offering more productive ink usage, reducing overall cost, and offering a smaller footprint that comes with enabled solutions, thus setting the standard for more sustainable printing solutions.

A visitor checks out one of Epson’s heat-free business inkjet printers

The Workforce Enterprise AM Series of Linehead Inkjet printers are set be available in the Philippine market this first quarter of 2023 with a three-product lineup: AM-C4000, C5000, and C6000.

In line with its sustainability agenda, Epson said it will end the sale and distribution of laser printer hardware in its lineup by end of 2023 in the Southeast Asia region.

“A new era of printing has indeed arrived, and we are proud to finally have come to this moment and become the leader of sustainable printing solutions in the market,” concluded Epson Southeast Asia regional managing director Siew Jin Kiat.

“With the launch of our new Philippine headquarters and the launch of our latest line of enterprise inkjet printers, we sincerely look forward to unlocking the future.”