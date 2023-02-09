Nexplay, Minana team up on MPL Season 11

Esports and gaming firm Nexplay has announced its partnership with top-tier amateur esports team Minana for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL).

The partnership will see the Minana team play as NXPE in the 11th season of the MPL, building on their dominant performance in the amateur circuit. All team operations will be based in the Philippines.

The roster will consist of Christian “GoyongDR” Martinez, Bien “BoyetDR” Chumecera, Danver “DingDR” Canja, Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon, Borris “BruskoDR” James Parro, and Dominic “DomengDR” Delmundo. They will be joined by head coach Joshua Alfaro and assistant head coach Jayson Navarro Casidsid.

Minana has been blazing a trail in the Mobile Legends amateur circuit with their consistent top-tier performances. Touted as one of the most successful amateur esports teams in Mobile Legends history, the squad has won an impressive 11 consecutive tournaments with a total of 19 major championships last year with all signs pointing towards taking the next step to the MPL.

“We’ve been very impressed with Minana and their dedication to the game. Their results speak for themselves, and we believe they are ready to make an even louder bang in the pro league,” Gabriel Benito, CEO and co-founder of Nexplay, said.

Both Nexplay and Minana approach this as a long-term partnership, with both organizations sharing a commitment for the development of home-grown talent, especially in allowing the most promising amateur players to get a shot at the pro leagues.

“We believe in the talent that these grassroots initiatives develop and we are ready to take it to the next level. Nexplay is in the business of winning, and together with Minana, we have the chance to evolve, get stronger, and show the world what we’re all about,” Benito added.

Minana is equally excited about the partnership, and sees it as an opportunity to showcase their skills and reach new heights in the pro league.

“We are honored to be joining Nexplay and proud to represent the Philippines in the MPL. We are hungry and determined to keep pushing ourselves to the limit and prove that we belong in the pro league,” Julius Mariano, Minana founder, said.

Nexplay and Ampverse, Minana’s parent company, will be working together to bring in sponsorships for the team. The partnership not only hopes to bring in championships to Nexplay fans, but also growth opportunities for the players in terms of their esports careers.