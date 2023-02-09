PH is top 4 country on time spent on social media: report

According to a new report, the Philippines is the number 4 country the world in terms of time spent on social media, with Filipinos logging in 3 hours and 43 minutes on the average, which is significantly higher than the global average of 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The new study, Digital 2023, was conducted by social and media intelligence firm Meltwater and socially-led creative agency We Are Social.

The report also revealed Filipinos are avid consumers of vlogs and video games, ranking number 1 for both.

Additionally, 23.4% of Filipino Internet users own some form of cryptocurrency compared to the global benchmark of 11.9%, making them the third highest country to do so.

Other key findings include:

95.8% of Internet users in The Philippines play video games on any device, making it the #1 country to do so, ahead of the global benchmark of 81.9%

Filipinos spend an average of 1 hours 29 minutes on a game console each day compared to the global average of 1 hours 14 minutes

55.6% of Internet users in the Philippines, aged 16 to 64, watch vlogs each week and are the largest consumer of such content, compared to other countries.

Filipinos are ranked number 1 globally in terms of vlog consumption, significantly ahead of number Indonesia (33.3%) and the global benchmark of 25.5%

97.9% watch TV content via streaming services (e.g. Netflix) each month compared to the global benchmark of 90.9%

48.2% listen to music streaming services each week, ahead of the global benchmark of 39.1%