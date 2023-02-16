Mobile number porting activity sees spike following SIM registration

SIM registration is helping drive Mobile Number Portability (MNP) among mobile users, as more people take the opportunity to move to the network they wish to register under their name under the SIM Registration Law, according to Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI).

TCI was formed as a joint venture among DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications in 2021 to facilitate MNP.

MNP provides Filipinos the option to keep their mobile numbers permanently, even when they change network providers or switch subscriptions from prepaid to postpaid, or vice versa.

Since the SIM Registration process began on December 27, 2022, TCI said it started seeing a double-digit increase in porting activity.

According to TCI data, 28% more mobile users availed of MNP in January 2023, compared to the same period last year; additionally, that’s 26% more porting activity observed in December 2022.

“We can only attribute this spike in MNP to the intention of mobile users to keep their number, even as they make the move to the subscription or network they wish to permanently register under their name under the SIM Registration Law. This is how the convenience of MNP and the protection provided by SIM registration, complement and reinforce each other,” according to Melanie Arsua-Manuel, TCI general manager.

Republic Act (RA) 11934, or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, regulates the use of SIM cards by mandating all end-users to register their SIMs under their name, with the ultimate goal of curbing the proliferation of text scams and other mobile phone-aided criminal activities.

The Department of Information and Technology (DICT) reports that SIM Registration has been completed for 32,062,265 SIMs as of Feb. 12. Based on records provided by local telcos, the total number is 18.97% of the 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide.

The DICT, along with the National Telecommunications Commission has urged all subscribers to register their SIMs on or before April 26, 2023, or risk deactivation of their SIMs.

“We believe that SIM registration will help ensure a more stable and secure ICT environment for Filipinos and provide on-line safety from scammers, threat and fraudulent elements. Now that your SIM card has become attached to your identity, you can also choose to have the correct subscription and network provider that will be best for you and your needs, through MNP,” added Manuel.