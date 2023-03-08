Incubation Network grants $72K for recycling startups

After five months of working to scale high-impact solutions for plastic recycling and upcycling across five Southeast Asian countries, the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge program has successfully concluded.



A total grant of $72,000 has been awarded to the participating organizations, including Envirotech from Davao City, to further boost their operational capacities and improve working conditions, enabling them to manage, process, and recycle larger quantities of plastic waste.

Workshops focused on waste management and recycling, marketing, and more, are also included in the program.

“I will utilize the grant to incentivize waste pickers, conduct necessary upgrades to machineries, and hire new production workers. With the help of a marketing and social media consultant that the program provided, I learned to strengthen my current marketing strategies, and have reached out to more potential business partners and investors,” Winchester Lemen, Envirotech CEO, said.

The program, led by The Incubation Network, in partnership with the Global Plastic Action Partnership, UpLink by the World Economic Forum, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, have provided tailored development support for Envirotech (Philippines), Kibumi (Indonesia), Plastic People (Vietnam), Bank Sampah Bersinar (Indonesia), and TerraCycle Foundation (Thailand).

The cohort had access to a range of resources and support throughout the program, including workshops, mentor matching, and networking opportunities. To prepare for scaling up their businesses, they participated in workshops focused on waste management and recycling, marketing, and more. The insights and advice gained from these workshops helped the cohort to fine-tune their marketing strategy to cater to new audiences and develop a better understanding of the dynamics of diverse markets.

A group of nine experts, comprising business leaders, finance professionals, marketing and public relations experts, and investment specialists, served as mentors to the cohort, providing them with specific guidance and direction towards achieving their growth objectives.



“This tailored program introduced us to experts that could support our identified needs, and both experts that were paired with us are very well connected. Based on the learnings of the mentorship, we are now going to develop our marketing strategy and campaign,” James Scott, executive director at TerraCycle Foundation, said.

In February 2023, the program concluded with a virtual showcase with UpLink, the Global Plastic Action Partnership, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, where the cohort demonstrated their growth and development. The showcase also helped to foster more connections, indicating promising collaboration opportunities.

“Coupled with our support for the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge cohort, we have extended our business scale-up assistance to 358 other startups within three years, with a result of close to 148,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste diverted,” says Simon Baldwin, Global Head of Circularity, SecondMuse. “SecondMuse’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the plastic waste value chain and promoting upstream solutions is set to continue in the upcoming year, with a focus on driving progress and innovation in this critical area.”

“Innovative solutions are crucial to mitigate plastic pollution. High impact and inspiring trailblazers provide a glimmer of hope on how to take action to the impending plastic crisis through innovation. We look forward to supporting the Top Innovators to scale impact through increased visibility, expertise and learning opportunities and relevant connections through the UpLink platform,” Poonam Watine, Impact Specialist at UpLink said.

“Since its inception, the Alliance has been involved in the region’s dynamic start-up scene, connecting with many entrepreneurs pioneering innovations and novel business models to improve plastic waste management and circularity. We strive to support start-ups to be able to demonstrate solution models that are technically feasible and economically viable, positioning them for investment, scaling and replication. The Incubation Network’s programmes have been a key part of this journey, uncovering and enabling the advancement of dozens of ventures that demonstrate a real commitment to solving the plastic waste challenge in the region, inspiring us all to do more,” Nicholas Kolesch, VP for projects at the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. This program is funded by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and supported by SecondMuse, The Circulate Initiative, Global Affairs Canada, and DEFRA.