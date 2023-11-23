DTI-backed pitching competition picks startup winners

The winners of this year’s SLINGSHOT x Venture Pilipinas Pitch Competition, held as part of the Opening Celebrations of the Philippine Startup Week (PHSW) 2023, were announced on Nov. 20 at the Makati Diamond Residences.

SLINGSHOT is a DTI-initiated platform for public dialogue and partnership to build and nurture the innovation ecosystem as an enabling environment with policies and programs for startups and innovation.

Since its inception in 2015, SLINGSHOT has evolved to sustain the continuous growth of the startup ecosystem, showcasing its economic advantages on an international scale.

With the assistance of the National Development Company, and partner enablers Brainsparks and Quest Ventures, this year marked a collaboration between SLINGSHOT and Venture Pilipinas programs.

The initiative aimed to highlight the capabilities of homegrown startups, showcasing cutting-edge solutions deserving of global recognition.

The winners of the competition were:

Solx Technologies, a startup that provides a centralized eco-system driven by data, experts, and energy professionals

Betterteem, a predictive analytics platform empowering business to anticipate unwanted employee resignations using AI

Xeleqt AI, a Cebu-based startup that specializes in collecting and organizing data from remote worksites using a 4G/5G-enabled generative AI-of-things.

The three startup winners were awarded the exclusive opportunity to be part of the SLINGSHOT x Venture Pilipinas Business Mission to Singapore in the first quarter of 2024. This curated business mission, in collaboration with Quest Ventures and Brainsparks, includes sponsorship for air travel and accommodation.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba said:, “As we [DTI] move forward, we pledge to develop more initiatives and programs that elevate our startups and help them reach their maximum potential. We affirm our steadfast commitment and this commitment is an open invitation to our stakeholders to partake in a collective journey characterized by collaboration, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence.”

DTI’s SLINGSHOT is integrated into the framework of the Philippine Startup Week, aligning with this year’s theme, “Investing in Filipino Homegrown Heroes as Global Game Changers.” The focus of PHSW2023 is to provide opportunities and means for Philippine startups to grow and scale up, reinforcing their position as global game-changers.

Included in the roster of startups that participated in the pitch competition with their offerings were Bizkit Technologies, Cerebro, Cocotel International, Dali Innovative Solutions, Farmvocacy, Kahero, and Mylo Speech Buddy.