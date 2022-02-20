Pokémon releases video featuring ITZY battling in trading card game

Pokémon has released a new video commercial of the Pokémon Trading Card Game featuring ITZY as the second tie-up project with the five-member girl group under JYP Entertainment.

Available in 15 and 30 seconds, “IT’Z TIME TO BATTLE” video depicts ITZY members playing the “Pokémon Trading Card Game” divided into the Yeji Lia team and the Yuna Chaeryeong team.

The “Pokémon Trading Card Game ” is a competitive trading card game based on the “Pokémon” series played against an opponent. It has been manufactured in total of more than 34.1 billion pieces worldwide and sold in 76 areas. Players can enjoy strategic play and collection of a wide variety of cards as they play against each other in 60 “deck” built by selecting cards.