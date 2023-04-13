Metrobank says 700 billers in its online platform offer free service fee

Local lender Metrobank said consumers can save on service fees — particularly on bills payments — by using Metrobank Online with over 700 billers on the platform available without extra charge.

By using Metrobank Online, not only do you enjoy the ease and convenience of banking at your own pace, but more importantly you save on the service fees, which are typically charged by other banks and e-wallets for their bills payment services, the company said.

Whether paying for utility bills, insurance, tuition fees, condo fees, or credit card dues, users can settle these for free via Metrobank Online.

All they have to do is follow these steps:

Log in to your Metrobank Online account Check Pay Bills on your dashboard Enter the required information: the amount, your biller’s details, and fund source, then click NEXT Review your transaction details, then click CONTINUE Enter your Metrobank passcode, then click SUBMIT

To help manage their bills, users can also set automatic payments for recurring bills on their preferred date and time to ensure they would never miss a due date.

For the security of your transactions, users will get an email and SMS notification on their successful transaction.