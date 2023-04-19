IT services, fintech firms lead LinkedIn’s 2023 top companies list in PH

Social media firm LinkedIn announced on Wednesday, April 19, the 2023 Top Companies List in the Philippines, which reveals the 15 best workplaces in the country.

To put the list together, LinkedIn leveraged its platform data to rank companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression, namely:

Ability to advance,

Skills growth,

Company stability,

External opportunity,

Company affinity,

Gender diversity,

Educational background, and

Employee presence in the country

Information technology (IT) services and consulting firm Accenture emerged as the top company this year, followed by financial services firms Mynt (GCash) (#2) and Maya (#3).

Another IT services and consulting firm that made the list is Kyndryl (#8), while financial services companies Citi (#12) and Prudential (#14) also entered the top 15.

Three large global manufacturers were featured on this year’s list, namely Philip Morris International (#4), Unilever (#5), and Procter & Gamble (#10).

Food and beverage company Nestle (#15) made its third appearance on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list in the Philippines.



For the first time, utility company Aboitiz Power (#7), telecommunications corporation The Globe Group (#6), pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (#13), outsourcing and offshoring consultancy services firm Sagility (#11), and software and technology solutions provider SAP (#9) made it to the list, signaling opportunities for professionals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets in various companies and industries.

LinkedIn data reveals that the in-demand skills that the Top Companies in the Philippines are looking for in the IT services sector include Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Computer Security.

Companies in the financial services sector are looking for skills such as Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Economics. Some of the largest job functions that these Top Companies are investing in include Engineering, Information Technology, as well as Customer Success, and Support.

The top local companies say they place a high value on candidates with soft skills such as problem-solving and being creative and innovative.

Based on a separate LinkedIn research, the most in-demand skills by Philippine employers include soft skills, such as customer service, management, and communications,

Here are the 15 firms that made it to the 2023 Top Companies Philippines list: