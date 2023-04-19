Samsung updates foldable Galaxy Z Flip4

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the availability of the new update to its foldable Galaxy Z Flip4, with its new limited edition colors.

Exclusive to the 256GB variant, the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be offered in two new bespoke colorways, Samsung said.

The sophisticated Indigo Black dons green and blue glass panels with a black metal frame, while the equally chic White Gold features yellow and white glass panels with a gold frame.

With new colors added to the mix, trend-savvy fashionistas have more stylish options to choose from, aside from the previously available Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB in Indigo Black and White Gold will be available for pre-order at P62,990, starting April 14 until April 30, enjoy freebies offered up to P23,500. This includes a free Galaxy Buds2 Pro worth P12,990, along with a 1-year Samsung Care+ coverage and a clear cover.

Pre-order will be offered via samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and other authorized stores nationwide. Claiming will be on May 12, 2023 onward.