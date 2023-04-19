PSA sees downloadable ePhilID a step towards digital society

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it continues to amplify its efforts to register Filipinos in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) to help realize the goal of digital transformation through the rollout of ePhilIDs.

The ePhilID has two versions: printed, which may be claimed in any PhilSys registration center or through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution of the PSA field offices; and downloadable, which can be accessed by registered persons who have received an SMS notification from the PSA.

With the same functionality and validity as the PhilID, the ePhilID is honored and accepted as an official government-issued ID for transactions in both government agencies and private establishments, subject to authentication.

PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said the ePhilID is one of the agency’s initiatives in helping the country transition to a digital society.

He noted that 27,980,515 printed ePhilIDs have been issued as of March 24, while 913,350 ePhilIDs have already been downloaded.

“We, at the PSA, hope that more Filipinos can experience the convenience of using a valid and sufficient ID — whether printed or stored in a mobile device — for improved access to countless services,” said Mapa.

“Ngayon, lahat ay digital na. Nais ng PSA na ang ating registered persons ay magkaroon din ng valid proof of identity.”

Implemented in December 2022, the downloadable version of the ePhilID provides registered persons access to a PDF copy of their ePhilID, which they can store on their mobile devices.

It has a QR code like the printed version that may be scanned through PhilSys Check via https://verify.philsys.gov.ph for verification.

The ePhilID can be downloaded through a website link indicated in a text message sent by the PSA. Registered persons will need to enter their transaction reference number (TRN) indicated in the transaction slip given after Step 2 registration, input their demographic information, and proceed to request for a one-time password (OTP).

Upon input of the OTP, the ePhilID can then be downloaded. To ensure security, ePhilIDs are password-protected, and can only be downloaded once on mobile devices.

Those who have yet to receive an SMS notification from PSA for the downloadable ePhilID may check the availability of their printed ePhilID by checking at https://appt.philsys.gov.ph and claim it at any PhilSys registration center.

Mapa noted that registered persons who have claimed or downloaded their ePhilID shall receive their PhilID card, which will be delivered to the address they provided during their Step 2 registration.

He also encouraged registered persons to report to the PSA in case they encounter non-acceptance of the ePhilID.

“For every registered person, we have allocated a PhilID,” Mapa said. “Rest assured that all registered persons, even those who already claimed ePhilIDs, will receive their PhilIDs.”