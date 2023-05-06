UnionDigital Bank to provide services to Huawei’s 7M customer base

UnionDigital Bank, the digital bank subsidiary of UnionBank, recently partnered with Huawei to bring financial services to more people in the Philippines by tapping into the tech company’s ecosystem of services and seven million customer base.

Photo shows (left to right) Kevin Zang, head of Petal Ads at Huawei Asia Pacific; Ken Liang, director of Philippines Ecosystem Development and Operation at Huawei Technologies Philippines; Henry Aguda, president and CEO of UnionDigital Bank; and Mike Singh, chief commercial and revenue officer of UnionDigital Bank

Through the strategic collaboration, the UnionDigital Bank app is now available on the Huawei AppGallery to allow access for users to the digital bank’s financial services and products. UnionDigital Bank will offer loan products to mobile users through Petal Ads, the mobile marketing platform tailored for Huawei devices.

“Our partnership with Huawei reflects our shared belief in harnessing the power of technology to enhance financial inclusion and provide convenient banking solutions to all,” Henry Aguda, president and CEO of UnionDigital Bank said.

“Together, we are committed to shaping a better future by leveraging our combined expertise and resources to create innovative and accessible banking services.”

“We are proud to work with a tech-first and tech-forward company like UnionDigital Bank, who shares our vision for leveraging technology to create positive change and make a difference in people’s lives,” Ken Liang, director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth at Huawei Technologies Philippines, said.

“Our alliance reflects our commitment to driving innovation and using it for the greater good. We are excited to collaborate with UnionBank’s digital bank subsidiary to contribute and help in making their commitment a reality, starting with our users.”