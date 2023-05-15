Lalamove PH appoints Djon Nacario as managing director

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove has officially named Djon Nacario as the new managing director in the Philippines.

In his new role, Nacario will oversee Lalamove’s business operations in the Philippines.

“We are excited to welcome Djon to lead our operations in the Philippines. Djon’s extensive experience in supply chain and digital platform management is vital as we continue our ambitious plan to grow, empower the communities we serve, and support the local economy,” said Patrick Yu, Lalamove vice president of people and managing director of South East Asia.

Nacario joins at a key point of Lalamove’s journey. With 48 serviceable areas across Luzon and island-wide coverage in Cebu, and a wide selection of vehicles from motorcycles to 10-wheel trucks in the Philippines, the company is now focused on expanding Lalamove’s delivery services, while strengthening ties across the board.

“It is an enormous opportunity to join one of the leading on-demand delivery platforms in the world and lead the strong team in Lalamove Philippines. Our top priority is always to provide fast, simple, and affordable delivery solutions for our users, especially small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), to grow their businesses, and support our partner drivers’ livelihood by ensuring flexible earning opportunities,” Nacario commented.

“While extending our long-distance and same-day truck delivery services, we are eyeing to enhance partnerships with industry sectors and government units. Our goal is to provide the widest selection of vehicles paired with the widest coverage across the country, and contribute to a seamless logistics ecosystem in the Philippines, addressing the different delivery needs of individuals, SMEs, and corporations,” Nacario said.

Before joining Lalamove Philippines, Nacario was managing director of Carousell Philippines, and country head of Agoda in various Southeast Asian markets. He also played a crucial role in supply chain management for Unilever.