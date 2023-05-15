Garmin unveils Edge 540, Edge 840 Series cycling computers in PH

GPS device maker Garmin has rolled out in the country its Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series GPS cycling computers.

The devices offer cyclists an extensive range of performance-based training metrics, personalized coaching tailored to individual goals, advanced navigational support, and more — all packed into a lightweight and sleek design.

The Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series were unveiled last Saturday, May 13, during a breakfast ride around Taktak C6 Loop, which a group of 60 cyclists attended.

Its new solar charging models give cyclists even more ride time between charges with up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode1.

Advanced performance metrics on Edge 540 and 840 Series, including targeted adaptive coaching and cycling ability and course demands, can provide cyclists with dynamic insights and analytics — all to improve performance and provide a snapshot of strengths and weaknesses ahead of upcoming events or milestone targets.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series to the Philippine cycling community. With groundbreaking performance tracking metrics, enhanced mapping capabilities, and the option for solar charging, these revolutionary Edge cycling computers are poised to redefine the training experience for our valued customers. They serve as the ultimate tool to propel every cyclist’s training to unprecedented heights,” said Mico Ong, product specialist for Garmin Philippines.

Designed for cyclists, the Edge 540 and 840 Series are loaded with features, including:

Cycling ability and course demands: Identify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist and prepare for the demands of a specific course by focusing training in the right areas.

Targeted adaptive coaching: Whether cycling indoors or outdoors, riders can view daily suggested workouts and training prompts, plus receive personalized coaching that adapts based on training load, recovery, and the demands of upcoming events.

Real-time stamina: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride to help influence training efforts or see how much further the current pace can be maintained.

Power guide: Manage efforts with power targets throughout a course.

ClimbPro ascent planner: View the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding freely without course navigation or search for climbs directly on the Edge and in the Garmin Connect smartphone app before heading out.

Multi-band GNSS: Cyclists can easily find their way with enhanced positioning accuracy via multi-band GNSS technology. Plus, Edge 540/840 operates well in challenging environments, such as dense tree cover or downtown urban environments.

Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens on solar models extends battery life to up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists up to an extra 25 minutes per hour during daytime riding.

Ready for any ride – from remote gravel trails to grueling climbs – all Edge 540 and 840 Series models boast a 2.6-inch color display and feature button controls that work in any riding environment, while Edge 840 Series computers also include a responsive touchscreen.

The Edge 540 and 840 Series offer an impressive battery life; non-solar models feature up to 26 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 42 hours in battery saver mode, while solar models can provide even more ride time.

Packed with advanced training metrics and navigational tools, Edge 540 and 840 Series are ready to help cyclists perform at their best.

Edge 540

With insights from Firstbeat Analytics such as VO2 max, training status and training load, recovery time, and more, cyclists can see how their body is responding to their training efforts.

When wearing a compatible Garmin smartwatch, cyclists can receive a more holistic view of their overall health and wellness with insights like Pulse Ox3, Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep score, and more.

During a ride, Edge 540 and 840 Series let riders see how their body holds up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and set up in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

Advanced cycling metrics provide riders with insights on performance while mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, grit, and flow help track the epic details of every ride.

Its advanced navigational features will keep cyclists on track. Updated mapping brings more of a community feel, with improved ride type-specific maps that use Trendline Popularity Routing to highlight popular roads and trails, plus searchable points of interest.

Plus, both Edge 540 and 840 Series users have access to worldwide Trailforks trail content, letting cyclists view routes and trail details around the world.

Meanwhile, route guidance and off-course notifications can now be paused while cyclists explore and can quickly be turned back on at any time to get riders back to their original route or starting point.

Cyclists can ride with peace of mind thanks to built-in safety and tracking features like LiveTrack, group messaging and incident detection for all cycling activities–including mountain biking.

Edge 840

For added confidence while riding, Edge 540 and 840 Series are compatible with the Varia line of cycling radars and headlights, as well as inReach devices with SOS capabilities and communication when off-the-grid.

When it’s time to take training indoors, Edge 540 and 840 Series easily pair to Tacx indoor smart trainers for year-round riding.

Whether riding indoors or out, riders can take advantage of the Garmin Connect app to create and send courses to an Edge device, view all the technical details from a ride, log personal achievements, gauge how training is trending and more.

Plus, for those looking to customize their cycling computer, the Connect IQ Store smartphone app offers custom data fields, apps, and widgets that can easily be downloaded to the Edge device.

Out of the box, device setup is simple — an easy experience to access information, courses, and training tools. Plus, users can adjust data fields directly from the Edge device or from a paired compatible smartphone.

Now available for purchase, the Edge 540 Solar and Edge 840 Solar are priced at ₱27,990 and ₱34,490, respectively. Those looking for non-solar versions can opt for the Edge 540 priced at ₱21,970 and the Edge 840 at ₱27,990. Sensor bundles for each device are also available.