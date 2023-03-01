Lalamove offers fleet management program

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove said it is providing aspiring entrepreneurs with more business opportunities through its Fleet Management Program for large vehicles, such as L300 and trucks.

With the upcoming summer festivities, businesses are expecting the peak season with orders pouring in. This is an opportune time for fleet owners to maximize their assets and earn more through the on-demand delivery platform.

Lalamove’s Fleet Management offers a lot of benefits for fleet operators and partner drivers as it allows them to operate either full-time or part-time. Part-timers have the option of juggling having a side hustle while maintaining their full-time job or another business. Fleet owners can register an unlimited number of vehicles that can be tracked and managed through the platform, ensuring more efficient fleet operations.

The vision of the same-day delivery platform is to combine ease and profit, which led to the creation of fleet operations. The brand has been putting efforts into developing platforms for the transport and logistics industry to give everyone a chance to “be their own boss,” especially aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs.

Fleet operations are lucrative in nature, but the main benefit of joining Lalamove’s Fleet Management program is that of earning a steady income without having to operate and run the fleet 24/7.

Patrick Guiyab, a newly onboarded Lalamove Fleet Operator, shared that upon seeing how in-demand trucking and transportation services are in the Philippines, he knew that enrolling in the fleet management program meant good business.

“It’s a good business that really fits well into the budget and has a quick ROI (return on investment). It’s easy to juggle being a Cost Engineer and managing my small fleet of vehicles,” he said.

Being “your own boss” is possible with Lalamove’s easy sign-up process. Aspiring fleet owners can even do online or walk-in applications.

Those who decide to apply online only need to access Lalamove’s official website and fill out the application form. The Lalamove team will then get in touch with the fleet owner to follow up on the submission and discuss the next steps. Once the application is accepted, the fleet owner will get a notification through SMS with login details, at which time they can begin registering their vehicles and drivers.

Explore business opportunities in the logistics industry with Lalamove’s Fleet Management program. Those looking to start a trucking business with Lalamove but have no fleet may also visit Lalamove Automotive to learn about the available rental and brand-new vehicle options. Stay updated on the latest about Lalamove by visiting www.lalamove.com/en-ph/ or follow Lalamove’s official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok account.