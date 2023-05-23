Radenta offers 90-day free trial of Microsoft 365

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators is offering a 90-day free trial of Microsoft 365 for businesses, schools, and organizations.

Radenta launched the promotion at the recent 13th Philippine SME Business Expo held at the SMX Convention Center. The company was one of the Medium Enterprise Exhibitors.

Radenta highlighted how Microsoft 365 optimizes hybrid work tools, improves productivity and collaboration.

Figures show that 51 percent of customers who have consolidated to Microsoft 365 report that their employees can seamlessly collaborate in real time. Fifty-seven percent says that the technology enables employees to have the flexibility to choose where they get their jobs done.

A huge 81 percent comments that it improves their recruitment and retention. Another 50 per cent believes that employee technology experience helps keep users protected and data secure.

Microsoft 365 empowers users to do more with less. Its offerings reduce cost and administration overhead. It is a single, scalable solution that allows the user to easily manage collaboration, productivity, and security tools from a single administration center.

Microsoft 365 optimizes hybrid work tools. Solutions like Teams help people access, edit, and seamlessly share content from any device. People can connect using one-on-one conversations or group chats as well as access files, charts, and apps in one workspace. Workers can share, edit, and co-author Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.

All this delivers what 94 per cent of executives look for – that digital tools and applications employees use must seamlessly interact with each other.

Radenta used the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 to demonstrate Microsoft 365.

To further help organizations, Radenta offers a Leasing Agreement Program in tandem with Officemoto Corporation, a provider of top-of-the-line IT hardware. Organizations can lease laptops, so they do not have to purchase units upfront.

The lease period is flexible, and the devices are upgradeable every 1 to 2 years. Each unit comes with Microsoft Windows operating system while other programs are optional.

Use the latest digital tools to upgrade your organization. Ask Radenta how. Call 0999-227-0946 or email [email protected]