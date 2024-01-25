Radenta pitches Zimbra’s Daffodil update as collab tool for PH firms

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, has introduced in the country the Zimbra Daffodil (Version 10) Network Edition, the latest upgrade to the email and collaboration platform used by enterprise worldwide.

Zimbra Daffodil came about with the End-of-Life of Zimbra OSE Version 8.8.15 last December 31, 2023. This means that Zimbra will no longer provide updates, feature upgrades and security enhancements for this version. An outdated platform poses security risks, has limited features, does not meet compliance requirements and may cause business disruptions.

Zimbra Daffodil provides the same secure and flexible collaboration, which has been the long-standing premise of the platform.

Users can get the freedom to manage their data and access them anytime from anywhere and on any device. They can also customize it using its extensive API and Zimlet integration framework and pay only for the features the need now.

Why upgrade to Zimbra Daffodil?

Commercial support comes with the Zimbra support team that is always available to help users troubleshoot and resolve issues.

They get advanced features like enhanced security, compliance, mobile management, and immense scalability.

Storage optimization translates to storage tiering and S3 object storage solutions for utmost storage capacity and resilience.

Mobile device management allows businesses to manage and secure their employees’ devices. This includes remote device wiping, email encryption, and password policy enforcement to protect data.

Zimbra Daffodil simplifies compliance with eDiscovery, data retention, and audit logging features, which are crucial for organizations subject to regulatory requirements.

It also comes with email archiving, data leak prevention, and integration with third-party applications.

For those concerned about cost, it is important to note that the upgrade includes dedicated support and maintenance. There is no need to upgrade hardware frequently since the new version has more scalable and cost-effective storage options.

Zimbra is making the switch as painless as possible with a migration path that ensures seamless transition with minimal downtime. There is basically no problem with familiarity and workflow continuity as both versions use the same codebase.

Zimbra is well-suited for organizations that need a scalable and customizable collaboration solution like educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, retail and similar businesses.

Upgrade to Zimbra Daffodil now and see the difference. Call Radenta at 0908-812-4891 or email info@radenta.com.