TCL offers interactive TV experience at FIBA games

Consumer electronics firm TCL has announced that it is giving FIBA Basketball World Cup fans an unforgettable basketball experience through an immersive TV experience and an interactional booth at the game venues (Mall of Asia Arena, Araneta Coliseum, and the Philippine Arena) dedicated to their IOT product showcase display.

Aside from the IOT Booths, TCL said it will also be giving the “TCL Player of the Game” trophy to the best player of every FIBA game.

“We are very ecstatic to showcase our latest product line at the TCL Booth situated at the FIBA Basketball Games venues. This is to highlight the top-of-the-line products that we have in TCL as well as showing you our latest IOT appliances,” Joseph Cernitchez, TCL Philippines brand manager, said.

“You can see our latest offerings from air conditioner, washing machine and refrigerators which have innovative features for your daily living. We also want to commend and congratulate the most valuable player in every game through the TCL Player of the Game trophy. It’s something that they can look forward to after every game.”

Likewise, TCL is giving an elevated viewing experience with its latest C648 QLED TV, designed to provide an immersive journey. Customers can own the TCL C648 QLED TV at a discounted price of P24,995.

The C648 is equipped with Dolby Vision, enabling viewers to experience spellbinding scenes that come to life right before their eyes. The atmosphere was reminiscent of a theater, creating the sensation of being fully immersed rather than simply watching in a sports bar.

The High Dynamic Range (HDR) stands as the latest benchmark for UHD content, offering an unparalleled experience through vibrant brightness, exceptional shadow intricacies, and vivid colors.

Positioned comfortably, viewers can stream live FIBA Basketball action on the C648 TV, immersing themselves in its remarkable picture precision.

The C648 TV’s Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) algorithm introduces a touch of magic, transforming fast-moving basketball court action into seamlessly fluid scenes. This innovation diminishes motion blur and eliminates image tearing, elevating the visual clarity.

Another feature of the C648 TV is its DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X functions. These audio components create an enveloping soundscape that seems to emanate from every direction – above, beside, and behind you.

The TCL C648 and the other C models C645, C646, and C647 are now available nationwide.