TikTok launches reality gaming event for Pinoy gamers

TikTok, the prominent platform for short-form mobile videos, held an event at the SM Megamall recently to launch a reality gaming event in the country called “The Greatest Gamer Philippines.”

Photo shows (from left) John Michael Turcuato, first vice president and head of sports for PLDT-Smart and executive director of MVP Sports Foundation, Vanessa Brown, director of business development for Asia-Pacific at TikTok (2nd from left), Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and head of prepaid and content at Smart Communications; and Harry Leonardo, e-sports marketing manager at Moonton Games, international gaming developer and publisher of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

The competition will gather 10 talented players who will reside in a villa for an intense three-week program. The event will provide contestants with an opportunity to engage in a wide range of real-world and gaming challenges, allowing them to demonstrate their skills and passion as aspiring professional gamers.

Following its successful pilot in Indonesia in 2021, TikTok partnered with Smart Communications and its e-sports team Smart Omega, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), with support from Grab and Samsung, to find “The Greatest Gamer” in the Philippines.

According to Meltwater’s 2023 Global Digital Report, over 95% of Filipino Internet users are avid gamers, showcasing the vibrant gaming culture in the country.

“We are thrilled to bring The Greatest Gamer to the Philippines, where there is a thriving and welcoming gaming community that aspires to grow and excel as skillful gamers,” said Vanessa Brown, director for business development for Asia Pacific at TikTok.

“The reality event showcases the journey to becoming a professional gamer, as well as engaging the gaming community by providing relevant entertainment, highlighting the skills, passion, and dedication that is necessary to excel in e-sports,” she said.

Brown added: “We also hope to empower the local gaming community, nurture its growth, and provide a space for enthusiasts to continue displaying their skills and creativity.”

Smart, for its part, will provide gameplay and connectivity for the event on TikTok.

“Smart has been a leading patron of Philippine e-sports because we’ve always believed that Filipinos have the passion, talent, and skill to dominate in this field. As the official telco provider of TikTok’s The Greatest Gamer Philippines, we aim to elevate the players’ gameplay experience with our fastest and best mobile network. We believe that this would also translate to an enjoyable viewing experience for all e-sports fans,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and head of prepaid and content at Smart.

Aspiring professional Esports gamers can submit their audition videos from May 24 to June 14, 2023, on TikTok.

The Greatest Gamer winner will receive a P250,000 cash prize and a contract with Smart Omega to join their MLBB roster, providing a pathway to a professional gaming career.

To participate in The Greatest Gamer Philippines, Pinoy gamers simply need to follow @thegreatestgamer and @smartcommunications on TikTok. They can then create audition videos introducing themselves, demonstrating their MLBB skills using the official audition filter, and tagging @thegreatestgamer and @smartcommunications while using the hashtag #TheGreatestGamerPH.