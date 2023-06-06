DICT launches eGov SuperApp to kick off ICT month

Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Ivan John Uy led the opening of the National ICT (NICT) Month 2023 and the launch of the eGov Super App during the NICT Month 2023 Kick-Off Ceremony held last June 2 at the Malacañan Palace.

The eGov SuperApp, which underwent a lengthy beta test before its launch, brings most online government services in a single platform, including the eTravel system which travelers need to use when leaving or entering the country.

During the launch ceremony, DICT undersecretary for e-government David Almirol Jr. touted the functionalities of the app, which he said can eliminate red tape while enhancing public service delivery since it seamlessly aggregates various government services into a unified online system.

As for NICT Month 2023, the DICT said it highlighting its vision and programs in four vital focus areas: digital innovation and inclusion, digital governance, digital workforce competitiveness, and digital infrastructure and cybersecurity.

“With the Philippines’ digital future in mind, this month serves as a reminder of the importance of ICT in driving progress and improving the lives of all Filipinos. It encourages innovation, collaboration, impact, and inclusivity, and promotes a digital transformation that prioritizes clear outcomes and public value,” Uy said.

The ceremony was attended by heads of agencies, government officials, and industry leaders.

Serving as host during the kick-off, DICT undersecretary for ICT industry development Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, who is the chairperson of the NICT Month 2023 Steering Committee, encouraged their public and private stakeholders to actively join the celebration and participate in various activities.

Incidentally, the DICT will also be marking its 7th anniversary of its creation on June 9.

“The DICT will soon celebrate its 7th anniversary as a department, tasked with the unenviable task of unifying agencies digitally that were long existing in silos. Reflecting on the past seven years, we look back in our achievements and challenges in transforming our country’s digital landscape. With renewed vigor, the DICT shall accelerate the rollout of programs and projects that will enable Filipinos to reap the benefits of the digital age. Our focus now is more on the impact and outcomes of DICT’s mandate down to every region, Uy stated.