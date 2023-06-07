Eyeing mass market, Globe rolls out prepaid fiber Internet

Ayala-owned telecommunications firm Globe announced on Wednesday, June 7, the formal introduction of GFiber Prepaid under its Globe At Home brand.

The launch of the prepaid fiber Internet service comes just a few months after broadband provider Converge ICT became the first company in the country to offer prepaid Internet connection via its Suft2Sawa service.

GFiber Prepaid will be available nationwide, subject to serviceability, according to Globe.

Globe said GFiber, launched through a mere press release, is poised to “significantly widen the market for fiber in the Philippines, given its prepaid nature and diverse plan options.”

The company said the GFiber is specifically designed for the mass market and aims to bridge the digital divide and enable economic growth and personal development.

“The launch of GFiber Prepaid is a testament to our commitment to providing fiber internet connection that empowers everyone to seize new opportunities. Whether it’s for work, education, or setting up an online business, GFiber Prepaid is here to make that leap possible, all while staying within budget,” said Raymond Policarpio, vice president of Globe at Home Broadband Business.

Globe said GFiber Prepaid offers a trio of “No Lock-Up”, “Unli Pay-Per-Use” promos, and “Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)” options with GCash.

With the BNPL feature, customers can pay in up to a 24-month installment using the app or pay with a credit line of up to P50,000, the company said.

Customers can acquire a GFiber Prepaid service with a special introductory offer of a one-time fee of P1,499, inclusive of installation and seven days of unlimited Internet.

They can also choose from a selection of unlimited on-demand promos, including GFiberSURF299 for seven days, GFiberSURF549 for 15 days, and GFiberSURF999 for 30 days.

Customers may apply for a connection via the following Puregold branches: Puregold Price Club- Tarlac Public Market, Puregold Price Club-Butuan, Puregold Price Club-Silang in Cavite, Puregold Price Club- Monumento in Caloocan City, and Puregold Price Club-Oton in Iloilo.

They may also apply at the GlobeOne app without the need for additional documentation, the company said.

Download the GlobeOne app.

On the GFiber page, type in your complete address to check if the area is serviceable.

If GFiber is available in your area, fill up the digital application form and choose the date of modem installation. No documents required upon application, just present a valid ID to the Globe At Home team on the day of installation.

Pay your installation fee. You may pay via GCash, with GGives and GCredit accepted as mode of payment.