New Sigil Tablet update in Ragnarok Origin now available for Pinoy gamers

Gaming developer Gravity announced that Filipino players will now have access to its highly-anticipated Sigil Tablet update on Ragnarok Origin, the mobile MMORPG.



This latest feature allows players to acquire exciting bonus effects by embedding powerful sigils onto their stone tablets, offering a new level of customization and character enhancement, the developer said.

Sigils and sigil shards can be obtained in the Juperos Ruins, Dungeon Leaderboard rewards, and by purchasing random sigil boxes in the Nyan Berry Shop and Diamond Shop.

Ragnarok Origin, which launched in the Philippines last April 6, is currently one of the most popular games among Filipino gamers. Before the game’s official launch in the country, for example, Ragnarok Origin already hit 10 million pre-registrations.

The Tablet System Update is anticipated to bring a new level of fun to Ragnarok Origin’s extensive Filipino fanbase. Below are 7 things about the update that Filipino gamers can look forward to.



To access the Tablet System, players must reach base level 75. Once a guide quest is completed, players will unlock the system and be able to acquire free sigils.

With the Tablet System, players can embed one active sigil, one specific class sigil, and up to four passive sigils simultaneously. Some sigils take effect upon embedding, while others can be manually activated during combat.

Sigils are categorized into three types: active sigils, job-exclusive sigils, and passive sigils.

These sigils can be actively used in combat, granting players additional skills. Active sigils in the Tablet System offer a diverse range of skills, categorized into three types: Primal Power, Descent of the Holy Light, and Excalibur. Each type has its own unique set of abilities that can greatly enhance combat prowess.

The percentages of skill increases vary depending on the color of the imprint, with red, yellow, purple, and blue imprints each offering different boosts. Once you install an active sigil, you can easily access its exclusive skills in the general skills menu. To cast these skills quickly, simply assign them to a shortcut key and unleash their power at your command.

Sigils and sigil shards can be obtained in the Juperos Ruins, Dungeon Leaderboard rewards, and by purchasing random sigil boxes in the Nyan Berry Shop and Diamond Shop. Explore the depths of the Juperos Ruins, prove your might, and claim these valuable enhancements!

Gear up for intense 10-minute battles in the treacherous Juperos Ruins, where your fate hangs in the balance. Face off against powerful Boss monsters, unleashing your party’s full potential to deal devastating damage within the time limit. Remember, the higher your damage, the more valuable your rewards and scores. However, beware of the Bosses’ revival, as each defeat brings forth increased difficulty, tempting you with even greater rewards. Stay vigilant, for defeat comes at a cost – precious challenge time will be deducted.



As the dust settles, your ranking will reflect your performance, with weekly rewards awaiting those who emerge victorious. Rise to the challenge, surpass level 75, assemble a formidable team of 5 members, and seize the opportunity to claim clearing rewards up to twice a week. Extend your hand to aid others and earn assist rewards up to 4 times a week. Embrace the ever-changing Juperos Ruins, where 3 mighty Bosses await, ensuring a thrilling adventure with each passing week.