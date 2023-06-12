‘Move It’ upgrades app to boost standing in motorcycle taxi market

With the backing of its mother firm Grab, motorcycle taxi operator “Move It” is seeking to significantly expand its footprint in the local market with its upgraded mobile app.

Move It general manager Wayne Jacinto led the recent launch of the upgraded app in Pasig City, stressing that the homegrown Filipino company is ready to take on a bigger role in the burgeoning market for motorcycle taxis.

“As we strive to always provide the lowest fares, transparent practices, and highest bar of safety, our upgraded app provides a seamless journey that brings our key commitments to life — providing Filipinos with a clean, honest, and reliable MC Taxi service they can trust,” stated Jacinto.

Move It is part of the pilot run being conducted by the government as part of a study to make motorcycle taxis a regular form of public transportation.

According to Senate committee on public services chair Grace Poe, the study has so far showed that commuters favor motorcycle taxis’ affordability and quicker conveyance time in the clogged streets of urban centers.

With the favorable evaluation, Move It is shifting to high gear as it aims to set a new benchmark for motorcycle taxi services, particularly on the areas of reliability and efficiency.

The company said the app guarantees 99.95-percent uptime — ensuring that users can book during even peak hours. The only limitation in the service, according to Jacinto, is the small number of riders allowed to operate under the pilot run.

Under the test program, the participating motorcycle taxi firms — Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It — only have a combined total cap of 45,000 riders in Metro Manila.

Jacinto said Move It currently has 6,500 riders who are serving its users totaling about 100,000. He said the ideal number of riders should be more than the 15,000 riders allowed under the current set-up.

As of now, he said the company is making do of what the current regulations allow. Its upgraded app, he said, now has new features designed that prioritize the well-being of both passengers and riders.

The company said the app’s VoIP (voice over IP) calling feature ensures privacy and convenience as it eliminates the need for third-party communication apps.

It also has the Share-My-Ride feature that allows users to share ride details with their loved ones, ensuring constant updates on their location during their ride. Also, the app’s 24/7 Safety Center provides round-the-clock emergency assistance.

More importantly, the company has integrated GrabMaps and Navigation, an online mapping system powered by Grab’s extensive data, into the new app. This integration, it said, ensures precise pinning for pick-up and drop-off locations.

The app also introduced new cashless payment options, including debit and credit cards. The company said it is working with mobile wallets to offer more payment modes, aligning with the government’s push for a digital economy.

To entice informal habal-habal drivers to become part of the system, Move It said it has embarked on comprehensive onboarding campaigns, road safety assessments, and training for rider.

It also supports the financial stability of its riders through low commission rates, insurance packages, and exclusive deals on essential rider equipment.

“We are firmly advocating to professionalize the motorcycle taxi industry, and that extends to the habal-habal riders as well. Our vision is to create a safe, professionalized, and empowering environment where all our rider-partners, including habal-habal riders, can thrive,” said Jacinto.

“Through our leading-edge technology and comprehensive training programs, we equip them with the tools and skills they need to provide exceptional service and earn a dignified living. We are committed to uplifting the entire sector, transforming habal-habal riders into respected professionals who contribute to a safer and more reliable transportation landscape.”