Eastern Communications expands offerings, forges more partnerships

Telecom firm Eastern Communications is enhancing its cybersecurity and cloud services to serve the needs of local firms that are now undergoing digital transformations.

Based on the company’s research, industries such as the supply chain, finance, tourism, and the public sector have identified cybersecurity and cloud solutions as essential for addressing their challenges.

Thus, it is offering business solutions, including Eastern Cloud, Eastern SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and Eastern cybersecurity services, to support industries in their digital transformation efforts.

For example, the public sector’s adoption of e-government applications necessitates robust digital security to protect personal information and online transactions.

In the tourism industry, Eastern Communications suggests that businesses should embrace digital transformation to provide real-time information and services, thereby increasing the productivity of the tourism sector.

Similarly, the supply chain, finance, and IT BPO sectors are advised to upgrade their operations by incorporating automation, digital collaboration tools, and advanced cybersecurity systems.

Eastern Communications also offer customized cybersecurity solutions for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) due to reports indicating that a significant percentage of cyberattacks target SMEs (70-75%).

Overall, Eastern Communications aims to meet the evolving needs of various industries by offering tailored digital solutions and addressing their pain points in the digitalization process.

“We believe that the MSMEs also deserve to be protected. That’s why we’ve worked on democratizing our services, making them accessible to all. By leveraging cloud technology, we were able to make cybersecurity tools more affordable and we can now offer it as a service,” said Edsel Paglinawan, Eastern Communications vice president and head of product and innovation division.

“Regarding the needs of the specific market segments we have identified, the three products — Eastern Cloud, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Eastern Cybersecurity — are the main drivers that help us serve customers effectively and help them achieve more and evolve more every day,” he said.

Eastern Communications said it also recently enhanced its partnership with network security provider Fortinet.

The collaboration has enabled Eastern Communications to become the first telecommunications company in the Philippines to offer Fortinet MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider).

The primary objective of this collaboration, it said, is to augment the company’s cybersecurity capabilities and deliver advanced security services to its clientele.

In addition to this, Eastern Communications has achieved another milestone as the first Philippine telco to offer SASE in the country.

SASE is an enterprise networking technology that establishes a unified network, connecting and securing all enterprise resources including physical, cloud, and mobile assets, regardless of their location.

By implementing SASE, Eastern Communications aims to provide a seamless and secure network experience for its clients.

To further clarify the differences between broadband and shared internet connections, Eastern Communications CEO Aileen Regio Paglinawan emphasized that shared connections may impose limitations on connectivity.

However, these limitations can be overcome or mitigated by utilizing technologies such as SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Networking) and SASE.

Furthermore, Eastern Communications takes pride in being the first telecommunications company and cloud solutions provider in the Philippines to partner with another cloud provider.

This partnership enables Eastern Communications to leverage the same platform and offer a locally hosted geo-redundant cloud platform.

By hosting the cloud platform within the country, Eastern Communications aims to provide enhanced data security, lower latency, and improved accessibility to its customers.