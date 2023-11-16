Eastern Communications expands footprint in Pangasinan

Telecom firm Eastern Communications has taken another significant step to bolster its aim to support the growth and digitalization of local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by extending its services in Pangasinan.

Eastern Communications formally launched its services at an event held in Gia’s Farm, Urdaneta City where various Eastern products are introduced to the public. Eastern also disclosed plans to extend its service coverage to other cities in Pangasinan in the near future.

With the promising Pangasinan Link Expressway (PLEX) infrastructure underway, Eastern Communications aims to build a bridge to other economic zones and provinces by providing tools and platforms to enhance digitalization within the province.

In pursuit of its goal to become a premier province, Pangasinan provincial government department head Raymundo Bautista Jr. outlined plans to establish the Pangasinan Polytechnic College offering information and communication technology (ICT) and entrepreneurial courses.

Additionally, Bautista shared that the province received recognition from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for its efficient processes in ICT and data solutions, along with the announcement of having 1.8 million workers ready and available to be employed in upcoming businesses.

Meanwhile, United Pangasinan ICT Council president Edmund Casulla shared how Urdaneta has all the key pillars of an emerging digital city and is ripe with opportunity and talent.

“Expanding to Pangasinan provides us an immense opportunity to finally be able to bridge our services in Northern and Central Luzon. We have long been eyeing Pangasinan as a key expansion area for its advantages in the agro-industrial sectors and its increasing economic activities,” said Michael Castaneda, Eastern Communications VP and head of sales.

According to the Pangasinan Provincial Planning and Development Office, the province’s industries encompass manufactured products like furniture, wood products, and metal crafts, with an export value of $168,000.

With this, the local government of Pangasinan aims to double or even triple the number of their MSMEs moving forward, underscoring the significance of supporting MSMEs for their vital role in economic development and job creation.

To support the growth of MSMEs in the province, Eastern said it wants to offer its Internet solutions to suit the unique needs of each business.

For emerging businesses seeking affordable connection, Eastern Fiber 1 offers a shared fiber-fast Internet service that ensures optimal performance during busy office hours.

Meanwhile, for growing enterprises in need of top-tier internet connection, Eastern’s Internet Direct Service (IDS) with speeds up to 10Gbps gives them a dedicated bandwidth, ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 operations.

MSMEs can also thrive by leveraging Eastern’s digital tools, including Cybersecurity, Cloud and Data Services, and Business Applications. These tools enhance productivity, bolster security, and enable effective data management, propelling businesses to reach their goals.