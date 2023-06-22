Toyota PH launches Zenix, its first 7-seater hybrid electric vehicle

Toyota Motor Philippines officially introduced on Thursday, July 22, its first 7-seater Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) – the all-new Toyota Zenix.

Basically an electrified version of the Innova, the Zenix features a self-charging hybrid system that is positioned as a family carrier with the benefits of an advanced energy efficient ride, with a quiet drive, and lesser emissions.

The Zenix is the newest addition to Toyota’s HEV lineup, which is currently comprised of the Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Camry and RAV4.

“Our customers have been waiting for a hybrid option that is perfect for more sustainable rides for the whole family, and so we are very proud to welcome this newest model in our MPV category,” said Danny Cruz, Toyota Motor Philippines first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

The MPV model comes in two variants – the 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT and 2.0 V CVT.

It showcases a sporty exterior with its big build and rugged grille. It has an 18-inch alloy wheels and overfenders complete the look for an overall stylish ride, while the gas variant sports 17-inch alloy wheels. Both variants also have a Push Start ignition system and Smart Entry for easier access.

Equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the Zenix HEV has safety features such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. It also has active safety features such as Anti-Lock Brake System and Vehicle Stability Control.

Features such as Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available in the HEV variant to assist the driver during parking and other driving demands.

The new variant has captain seats with a power ottoman and power recline for a luxurious riding experience, complete with a side table for access of handheld items.

The dark chestnut color of the seats and ambient lighting add to the exceptional look and feel of the MPV. The third-row seats of both variants can also be folded flat to provide more storage.

Meanwhile, the dashboard features a 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Multi-Info Display and a 10.1-inch Display Audio with Apple Carplay (Wireless) and Android Auto. The Zenix also comes with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB).

The HEV variant comes in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Blackish Brown Mica, and Dark Steel Mica, while the gas variant is available in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Attitude Black Mica.

The all-new Zenix is now available in all 72 Toyota dealerships nationwide at a starting price of P1,953,000 for the 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT and P1,670,000 for the 2.0 V CVT.