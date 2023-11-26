Toyota PH tests commuting app with Lite Ace units donated to Pasay, Sta. Rosa

With its eyes set on selling models that can be used as public utility vehicles (PUVs), Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. has partnered with the city governments of Pasay and Sta. Rosa in Laguna for the Toyota Community Shuttle (TCS) – a free transportation service that will be delivered via digital interface.

Under separate agreements, TMP is providing each city government with a fleet of five brand-new and airconditioned Toyota Lite Ace units that will run on flexible routes within city boundaries.

The TCS is set to provide free rides for a year starting December 1, 2023 in Sta. Rosa City and December 2, 2023 in Pasay City.

Aside from the Lite Ace, the Japanese carmaker has also announced that it is coming with the new version of its iconic Tamaraw FX van which can used as a commuter AUV.

“Through TCS, TMP aims to contribute to improving the quality of life in these communities by providing free, easier, smarter and safer mobility,” TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said.

The booking service for TCS will be delivered through the myToyota Shuttle PH app — one of the flagship mobility solutions of TMP’s mobility service arm, Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines Inc. (TMSPH).

The myTOYOTA Shuttle PH app allows on-demand shuttle management that optimizes route planning and seat booking. Through a downloadable mobile application, commuters can book their rides using a personal device, monitor the real-time location, and check the arrival time of the TCS unit.

“We want to create positive social value in our beneficiary communities through the provision of free mobility. But the TCS is not only helpful in creating a hassle-free ride experience for commuters. It also complements the current efforts of our project beneficiaries towards becoming a smart city and ‘sustainable eco-city’ through increased connectivity and mobility, among others,” Okamoto added.