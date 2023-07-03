Garmin debuts fenix 7 Pro, epix Pro series GPS smartwatches in PH

GPS technology and wearable devices maker Garmin has officially released the fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro series GPS smartwatches in the Philippines.

Unveiled on June 28 at the Manila Padel Club, the smartwatches are designed for specifically for athletes.

Featuring solar charging, the devices bring advanced capabilities and a sturdy design, transforming how people track and improve their active lifestyles.

“For over a decade, Garmin’s premium smartwatches have been the go-to choice for adventure worldwide. Now, we are excited to unveil the new fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series, taking training mapping advancements to the next level,” said Scoppen Lin, assistant general manager for Garmin Asia.

“Whether you’re blazing trails through dusty landscapes conquering majestic snowy summits, these state-of-the-art smartwatches can stand as the ultimate companion, guiding your every step on the path to exploration and beyond.”

Garmin’s fenix 7 Pro Series, known as Garmin’s premium GPS smartwatch, is designed to enhance the performance of athletes and adventurers.

The watches utilize solar charging technology and provide pro-grade performance insights, advanced mapping capabilities, and comprehensive health and wellness tracking.

With a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens on every model, the watches boast an impressive battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and a remarkable 139 days in expedition mode, ensuring ample time for outdoor exploration, day or night.

The other features are:

Enhanced Visibility: All variants of the Fenix 7 Pro Series are equipped with a built-in LED flashlight, providing adjustable brightness levels, a safety light in red, and a strobe mode to enhance visibility during nighttime training.

Next-Generation MIP Display: The pixels, backlight, and solar panel of the display have been redesigned to ensure excellent adaptability to various lighting conditions, maintaining superior indoor visibility, brightness, and power efficiency while not compromising performance in sunlight.

Advanced Heart Rate Sensor: Enhanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms deliver improved performance tracking across a wide range of activities, offering valuable insights into your body’s response to exercise.

Endurance Score: Evaluate your ability to sustain prolonged efforts comprehensively by considering factors like VO2 max, training loads, and athletic pursuits.

Hill Score: Assess your running strength on steep climbs and endurance during long ascents, allowing you to track progress over time based on VO2 max and training history.

Up Ahead Checkpoints: Stay informed about upcoming significant points of interest during your run, such as aid stations, by directly viewing them on the map.

Weather Map Overlays: Effortlessly access and interpret upcoming weather conditions through user-friendly overlays on the map.

Relief Shading: Quickly and effortlessly understand topographic maps to gain awareness of your surroundings.

Expanded Activity Selection: Explore a wider range of activities, including whitewater rafting, motocross, overlanding, and more, to keep yourself engaged and physically active.

The fenix 7 Pro Series

Garmin’s Epix Pro Series, meanwhile, represents the evolution of high-performance GPS smartwatches, boasting cutting-edge features such as AMOLED display, a rugged build, and an outstanding battery life.

With an impressive lifespan of up to 31 days, the watches ensure uninterrupted usage while keeping users engaged in their active lifestyle through comprehensive all-day health monitoring and fitness metrics.

Available in three sizes — 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm — and equipped with a built-in LED flashlight on each model, these smartwatches offer the blend of versatility and reliability, all wrapped up in an elegant and sleek package.

Its features include:

Perfect Fit: Select from a range of three different sizes to ensure a comfortable and secure fit on any wrist size.

Improved Visibility: Experience enhanced awareness during low-light training sessions with the built-in LED flashlight, offering adjustable intensities and a strobe mode.

Red Shift Mode: Enhance your visual experience in darker conditions with display colors that transition to shades of red, minimizing disruptions to your sleep cycle.

Expanded Activity Selection: Explore a broader selection of preloaded activities, including soccer, basketball, racquet sports, horseback riding, and more.

Advanced Training Metrics: Gain valuable insights into your fitness levels with features like Bike hill score and endurance score, providing a comprehensive assessment of your performance and progress.

Up Ahead Checkpoints: View specific points of interest, such as aid stations, directly on the map, elevating your situational awareness during workouts.

Improved Multisport Performance Tracking: Utilize the optimized heart rate sensor for precise tracking across various sports, enabling athletes to effectively monitor their progress.

Weather Map Overlays: Stay ahead of changing weather conditions by conveniently accessing real-time weather updates through map overlays, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Fenix 7 and 7s Pro Sapphire Solar models are now on sale with a price tag of P56,500. Additionally, the Fenix 7x Pro Sapphire Solar variant is available for purchase at a slightly higher price of P62,780.

For the epix Pro Sapphire models, the 42MM and 47MM options are priced at P62,780, while the larger 51MM version carries a price of P69,050.