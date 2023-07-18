Garmin unveils Approach S70 smartwatch for golfers

GPS technology and gadgets maker Garmin recently announced the launch of the Approach S70 series, the newest addition to their lineup of cutting-edge Garmin Golf Ecosystem.

Designed for golfers of all ages and skill levels, the Approach S70 is available in two different sizes and packed with on-the-course tools and fitness features to help build a better all-around game, the company said.

Super-bright and easy to read, even in the sunlight, both smartwatches feature stunning AMOLED touchscreen displays so it’s easier than ever to play one of the over 43,000 preloaded golf courses from around the world.

From the driving range to the final putt, the Approach S70 series covers golfers of all skill levels. The improved virtual caddie tool shows shot dispersion data and suggests a club based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, wind direction and more.

Both watches also include an enhanced PlaysLike Distance feature with an all-new, built-in barometer to give players a more accurate reading of how each shot is playing.

Golfers will be able to play more rounds without needing to charge thanks to the Approach S70 series’ extended battery life. The Approach S70 can hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

“The Approach S70 series is a game-changer for golfers who seek comprehensive tools to elevate their performance on the course, while also embracing a well-rounded lifestyle. With its wide range of health monitoring, activity tracking, and connected features, this series offers golfers the best of both worlds. Moreover, with the availability of two sizes, golfers can now choose the perfect watch that suits their style and needs without compromising on functionality,” Scoppen Lin, assistant GM of Garmin Asia.

Whether a seasoned veteran of the links or new to the sport, golfers of all ages and skill levels will appreciate the on-course features of the Approach S70 series:

Comprehensive CourseView maps: See every hole in elaborate detail on 43,000+ preloaded courses, with the ability to pan and zoom to know the lay of the land.

Improved Virtual Caddie: View shot dispersion data and receive more accurate club suggestions based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind and more.

Enhanced PlayLike Distance: See an analytical estimate of how a shot will play based on an uphill or downhill lie, wind, temperature, and air pressure.



Scorekeeper: Track round score hole-by-hole, and upload to the Garmin Golf app for stat tracking and handicap calculation.

With a new Approach S70 on their wrist, golfers can improve flexibility and overall fitness with preloaded activity profiles for strength, HIIT, yoga, running and more.

With Garmin’s full suite of 24/7 health monitoring features, customers have the tools they need to better understand their overall well-being, so they can not only have the potential to hit the ball farther but can also help prevent injuries.

Thanks to wrist-based heart rate, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and more, the Approach S70 series can help golfers perform their best on and off the course.

The Approach S70 series can also help golfers stay in peak physical shape with customized training plans from Garmin Coach, while they can create their own workout regimen utilizing more than 1,600 individual exercises via the Garmin Connect app.

Golfers can also track their fitness age to estimate whether their body is training and responding to workouts younger or older than their actual age.

Designed to wear both on and off the links, the Approach S70 smartwatches combine a lightweight, stylish design with high-quality materials, including a ceramic bezel with a scratch-resistant lens on a 1.2” or 1.4” AMOLED display.

The lightweight yet stylish design is perfect for wrists of all sizes and won’t alter a golf swing. What’s more, golfers will always be dressed for the part with the Approach S70’s accent color ring between the bezel and watch case that can’t help but draw attention.

Not only does the Approach S70 give golfers the tools that can help them succeed on the course, but it includes many features for life away from the links:

Smart notifications: Receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with a compatible smartphone.

Music: When paired with wireless headphones, listen to music or podcasts directly from your wrist3 after downloading from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer.

Connect IQ app integration: Download different watch faces and enjoy other third-party apps when paired to a compatible smartphone.

“The Approach S70 series embodies Garmin’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of helping golfers improve their game. We are thrilled to finally introduce the Approach S70 series to the golfing community in the Philippines, and empower Filipino golfers with a game-changing tool that will revolutionize their experience,” Dorothy Jarantilla, marketing and business development manager of Garmin Philippines, said.

Now available for purchase, the Garmin Approach S70 series has a suggested retail price starting at P39,990 for the 42MM and P43,950 for the 47MM.