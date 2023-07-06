Casio unveils latest G-Shock watches in PH

Casio Computer Co. is targeting active and athletic Filipinos with the release of the new GBD-H2000 and DW-H5600 watches, an addition to the sports-driven G-SQUAD line of the shock-resistant G-Shock family.

The GBD-H2000 delivers support for multiple sports and boasts a lighter weight to ensure an even more comfortable fit, the company said, adding that the new product is able to track eight different activities, including running, biking, open water swimming, pool swimming, walking, trail running, gym workouts and interval training.

Available in four color variants, it is equipped with a carbon fiber-reinforced case back, built-in GPS antenna and six sensors that measure the heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, thermo sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope to support a wider range of activities.



The case, bezel, and band are made with biomass plastics, an eco-friendly material produced using raw materials from castor seeds and corn.

Additionally, the more compact case made it 38% lighter than the previous model (GBD-H1000), making it more comfortable to wear on the wrist.

Meanwhile, the DW-H5600 inherits the iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK, DW-5000C, and is also equipped with an optical sensor and an accelerometer to measure heart rate, distance, and calories burned.

The five new models of the shock-resistant DW-H5600 support four different activities or exercises like running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training.

The new additions to the G-Squad utilize algorithms developed by Polar Electro Oy, a pioneer in the industry which has spent nearly 50 years perfecting the art of personalized guidance in fitness, sport and health.



These algorithms measure the burden on the heart and lungs, analyze ratios of energy used separately for carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and perform sleep tracking.

Pairing the watch with the dedicated Casio Watches app also allows users to review training data from the watch in greater detail, accessing activity logs, advice on improving sleep and more.



Solar-assisted charging is also included to improve ease of use, offering a time display powered by solar charging even when the battery runs low.

The new watches that cost from P19,700 to P26,900 will be available in authorized G-Shock stores nationwide.