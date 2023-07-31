Study: PH e-commerce driven by small but savvy group of Pinoys

The next wave of e-commerce growth will be driven by a small but highly engaged and savvy group of e-shoppers, according to the latest white paper released by Ninja Van Philippines and Geopost.



The company said the study, titled “What’s next for the future of e-commerce in Southeast Asia,” was conducted across six countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam — with over 9,000 participants to shed light on this group of avid e-shoppers, affectionately dubbed “e-shopaholics” by Ninja Van Philippines.

The study found that of all survey participants in the Philippines, 19% are considered e-shopaholics who contribute to almost half of total e-commerce purchases in the country, the company said.

Most e-shopaholics are found to be early adopters of online shopping. As such, they are experts at navigating the e-commerce ecosystem and are highly proficient in navigating omnichannel to buy what they want.

Online shopping is second nature to these e-shopaholics – they buy often and across multiple product categories – shopping twice as much as the average e-shoppers.

Across the region, e-shopaholics make up 15% of the Southeast Asia (SEA) e-shopper population, and they are responsible for 45% of the total e-commerce purchases.

In the Philippines, 86% of e-shopaholics buy directly from social media. Of these, 54% buy directly from brands they already follow, while 44% buy from influencer recommendations.

The top categories that Filipino e-shopaholics buy are beauty and healthcare, fashion, and small furniture and home decor.

“Well-versed in the intricacies of online shopping, e-shopaholics have much higher standards than your average e-shoppers – from the initial browsing to receiving the parcel after the clicks and taps – each stage is essential to ensuring an e-shopaholic’s loyalty. Through our white paper on e-shopaholics, we hope to shed light on this group of avid e-shoppers to prepare SEA e-commerce sellers as we enter the next stage of e-commerce,” Sabina Lopez-Vergara, chief commercial officer of Ninja Van Philippines, said.