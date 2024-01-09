Ninja Van bares new country head for PH

Tech-enabled logistics firm Ninja Van Philippines has announced the promotion of its chief operating officer (COO) Vin Perez as the company’s new country head.

The logistics firm said Perez has been instrumental in scaling and optimizing operations to achieve full parcel pick-up and delivery network coverage in the Philippines.

During his tenure as the COO, Ninja Van Philippines has enabled hassle-free deliveries – serving 18 million parcel recipients in the last 12 months – across the archipelago.

The Cabuyao hub, its largest automation hub standing at 220,000 square feet, is one of Perez’s main achievements, the company said.