Converge remains best internet provider for Netflix: report

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. maintained its spot as the best internet service provider (ISP) for Netflix users based on Netflix’s most recent ISP speed index report for the first half of 2023.



According to the latest data from Netflix, Converge delivered the best speeds among local telcos with an average of 3.4 Mbps from January to June this year.



“It is our pride to have been consistently recognized for the quality of our service to customers. Rest assured that they can rely on us for their daily entertainment needs as we continue to give them only the best possible online experience,” Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and co-founder, said.



The Netflix ISP Speed Index measures the prime-time Netflix performance of internet service providers, assessing which network offers the best picture quality, start times, and fewer interruptions to Netflix users.



“Our network was designed to deliver high-speed connectivity while keeping latency and jitter at a minimum. Our dominance in the Netflix Speed leaderboard is just a reflection of our commitment to give more value to our customers through reliable, top-notch internet services,” Jesus Romero, Converge SEVP and COO said.



Netflix also ranked Converge as the top internet provider last year for having the fastest internet speeds based on its monthly speed ratings, garnering a full-year average of 3.42 Mbps.



Recently, a study from independent insights and data company OpenSignal identified Converge as the country’s fastest fixed broadband operator, with unmatched download and upload speeds at 52.8 Mbps and 35.9 Mbps, respectively.



The fiber broadband and technology provider offers one of the country’s most affordable and fastest internet solutions. From a base plan of P1,500 monthly, customers will get up to 200 Mbps of connectivity with 30 percent minimum speed at 80 percent service reliability.