Epson unveils ‘ruggedized’ POS solutions

Epson announced two new additions to its Point-Of-Sale (POS) receipt printer line-up, the Epson TM-P20II and TM-P80II which are designed for enhanced portability and durability for busy and on-the-go environments.

Designed with enhanced product features to deliver better operational agility, the Epson TM-P20II and TM-P80II are well equipped to meet the various needs of businesses with POS terminals and are ideal for busy and on-the-go environments such as distribution, logistics, and utility, the company said.

Designed for optimized wearability and portability, the Epson TM-P20II and TM-P80II both feature a small and light footprint. Operators will be able to easily carry the printer around using accessories such as shoulder or belt straps.

According to Epson, the printers are equipped with a flip cover, enabling quick and easy replacement of empty paper rolls. An LED light indicator panel can also be found at the top of the printer, enabling users the ability to quickly observe and resolve printer functionality issues.

Given the potentially rugged nature of outdoor environments, the Epson TM-P20II and TM-P80II are well-built to withstand harsh conditions normally encountered in such settings. The construction of these printers is sturdy and able to withstand accidental damage.

The TM-P20II boasts a 2.1m drop rating, whereas the TM-P80II has a 1.9m drop rating. Moreover, the printers also feature IP54 dust and liquid protection standard designs, ensuring that users in wet tropical climates need not worry about damaging their printers.

To deal with long operating hours required in outdoor environments, the TM-P20II and TM-P80II come well-equipped with rechargeable batteries that have long battery life. The TM-P80II Wi-Fi model offers up to 25 hours of battery life, while the Bluetooth model offers up to 47 hours.



On the other hand, the TM-P20II Wi-Fi model offers up to 15 hours of battery life when power saving mode is activated, while the Bluetooth model offers up to 27 hours of use. The absence of protruding cutting blades in the printer also makes it safe for operators to use these printers when tearing off any receipts. The smooth surface of the printers also helps facilitate easy cleanability after an entire day of usage. These features make the TM-P20II and TM-P80II printers safe for use in outdoor work and other adverse environments.

To accommodate different business environments, the TM-P20II and TM-P80II printers feature a wide range of connectivity options – from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Print, to USB Type C, ensuring that users can connect the printers to their smart devices with ease, also allowing them to work on any POS system.

“The new Epson TM-P20II and TM-P80II printers are designed with portability and ergonomics in mind, allowing operators the flexibility to comfortably wear them as they go about their day-to-day activities. Furthermore, the demanding nature of POS environments also call for durable receipt printers. We believe our new POS printers offer a new level of durability and versatility to survive in the toughest environments,” Eduardo Bonoan, marketing division head at Epson Philippines, said. Visit https://www.epson.com.ph/ and contact your nearest Epson Authorized Dealer store for more information.