Pokemon Company unveils latest Pikachu game

The Pokémon Company announced the launched of Detective Pikachu Returns, its newest game in the Nintendo Switch platform.



The company said the retail version of the game is now available. You may check the latest promotional video of Detective Pikachu Returns at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBZo_Ihs6cU and https://detectivepikachu.pokemon.com/en-us/.

The company said the game takes players to Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live side by side. The city’s famous detective duo, Tim and Pikachu, have taken on all sorts of cases in Ryme City while still searching for Tim’s missing father, Harry.

When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets the duo down a path toward the answers to their burning questions: Why did Harry go missing? Why are so many Pokémon-related incidents occurring in Ryme City? Why is Tim the only one who can understand what Pikachu is saying? And will Tim and Pikachu be able to find Harry?

The game allows players to tackle Cases with Tim and Pikachu by collecting testimonies and evidence, on the duo’s Case Notebook.

Players get to advance in the story by solving cases as they occur. The testimonies and evidence that you collect will serve as clues for you to solve these cases. You will be able to gather this information by investigating scenes and interviewing people and Pokémon.

Your case notebook will help you organize evidence and testimonies, so you can make your deductions.

Gathering statements is a staple of investigations. In this game, you will be able to gather information not only from humans but from Pokémon as well with Pikachu’s help. Some of these Pokémon may even use their special skills to assist your investigations. Searching for clues together with a Pokémon can help you crack cases wide open. For more updates and product information, please check the official webpage: https://www.pokemon.co.jp/ex/detective_pikachu/