Asian Vision beefs up ICT offerings for schools with Kyrios tie-up

ICT solutions provider Asian Vision Enterprise is expanding its tech offerings for schools after signing a partnership with digital transformation company Kyrios Solutions.

The agreement allows Asian Vision to offer Teachmint, an all-in-one platform that provides state-of-the-art administrator tools for school management and a modern LMS to enable better learning outcomes in schools, to its corporate clients in Batangas, Zambales, and Quezon.

Teachmint is an integrated school platform with over 15 million users in more than 25 countries.

“This partnership is a significant step in enhancing learning and bridging the digital divide. We look forward to creating an environment conducive to effective learning experiences for students in underserved regions,” said Asian Vision president and CEO Paco Magsaysay.

With Teachmint, schools can better manage their student information system, learning management system, and communication tools in an affordable and easy to use manner.

It helps schools improve their operational efficiency and, at the same time, provide a better learning experience for their students. They will also receive help in implementing the system and the necessary support services.

“Kyrios found a formidable partner in Asian Vision to realize our shared vision for educational advancement in areas beyond the capital,” said Kyrios executive director Alet Gaw.

Founded in 1973, Asian Vision aims to build an ecosystem where its clients can benefit from various services such as Internet cable and connectivity, managed services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, professional IT services, and structured cabling.

The company began as Colorview CATV offering cable services in Olongapo and has since grown into a full ICT service provider that services multinational companies, local government units, educational institutions, tourism businesses, healthcare enterprises, and power and utilities companies.