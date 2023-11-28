PSA pilots identity verification via PhilSys biometrics

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it has successfully pilot-tested biometric authentication through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Civil Registry System (CRS) central outlet.

The activity, which involved PhilID and ePhilID holders processing their civil registry documents, enabled identity verification through scanning of the fingerprint through biometric authentication devices for the real-time matching process of information to the PhilSys Registry.

Since it began in April 2023, the pilot test showed “promising results”, with close to 100-percent successful authentication, said PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, in a speech during the 2nd Philippine Identity Summit and 3rd National Convention on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (NCCRVS) in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Out of the 10,883 total authentication transactions as of 03 November 2023, 10,719 or 98.5 percent were recorded as “successful authentication”.

“As a responsible agency for implementing the Republic Act 11055 or the PhilSys Act, our goal is to transform conventional transactions into innovative and digitized processes to simplify and promote ease of doing business with the government and private entities,” Mapa said.