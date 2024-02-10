Epson PH rolls out new EcoTank printers

The local office of Japanese tech giont Epson has expanded its EcoTank printer range with the L3550, L5590, L8050, and L18050 models.

The range of printers aims to provide an affordable alternative to laser printing by incorporating innovative solutions to produce superior quality printouts, and compact design into the line-up.

The printer range also underscores the company’s sustainable innovations as they are powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology which removes heat from the ink ejection process and results in a printer that consumes less power compared to laser printers in the market.

In a GfK Asia survey of 2,864 business printer users in Southeast Asia, the results showed that 98% prefer Epson EcoTank for business.

Users point to sustainable technology, superior quality printouts, and low running cost as factors when considering buying a business printer.

Other key considerations revealed in the survey also include ease of maintenance and reliability of the printer.

“It comes as no surprise that printer users value quality prints and low running cost. We also know that more users are environmentally conscious these days. It is our belief that the new printer line-up addresses the top concerns of both home and business printer users and can be a staple of the sustainable office of the future,” said Noelle Gonzalez, head of marketing division at Epson Philippines.