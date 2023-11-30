Radenta offers Microsoft Surface for business

Radenta Technologies, one of the leading Microsoft solutions providers in the country, now offers the latest and most powerful Surface devices.

Surface, designed by Microsoft, is aptly referred to as ‘built for business’ and ‘inspired by the way you work.’

“Understanding The Role of Modernized PCs in Hybrid Work Environment Optimization,” a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Microsoft in July 2021 showed that 70 percent of leaders said their companies need PC improvement to support hybrid work.

Around 73 percent of employees, on the other hand, wanted flexible remote work options to stay. A further 40 percent of technology decision makers said that improving PCs, laptops, and device management was a top employee request to achieve a better hybrid work environment.

Surface offers integrated productivity with Microsoft 365. It has enough power to run intensive business apps. It boasts of all-day battery life, has LTE options for utmost connectivity and works effortlessly whether on the cloud or on premise.

Surface has chip to cloud security at every level, unified extensible firmware, and remote device management. It comes in a wide array of design and functionality.

Surface Laptop 5 for Business is built for speed, style, and performance. It makes multitasking possible with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors built on the Intel Evo platform.

It powers simultaneous multitasking, leveraging productivity apps, video calls, presenting and editing across multiple screens. The battery life lasts for 17 hours and users can go back to work within seconds with Instant On and password-free sign-in using Windows Hello.

To date, Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft’s most powerful ultra-slim laptop with up to 50-percent more power. It charges up to 80 percent in less than an hour. Choose the 13.5-inch for employees who are constantly on the move or the larger 15-inch display for those who need to multitask with split screens.

It is so light starting at only 2.8 lbs. With 18-percent more vertical screen real estate, Surface Laptop 5 gives the most true-to-life video and a 4x faster data transfer with Thunderbolt 4.

Those using Surface Laptop 5 feel like they are face-to-face with clients and colleagues in video calls enhanced by Windows 11 that adjust to movement and light.

Users hear clearly with Omnisonic and dual far field Studio Mics. It has a full-size, backlit keyboard and easy navigation on a large glass trackpad.

There is only one cable and zero need to bring a charger. A Thunderbolt 4 port does the trick. It is best for senior managers, consultants, lawyers, and executives.

Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with the Intel Core i5 processor plus up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is light at just under 2.5 lbs. with up to 15 hours of battery life. It is best suited for bank workers, retail associates, field technicians and sales representatives.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a laptop like no other. It is best for architects, graphic artists, developers, and product designers. It seamlessly transforms from a powerful touchscreen laptop to a perfectly angled display for entertainment, to a creative canvas for drawing.

Enjoy stunning graphics enhanced with AI. It has twice the power for a smoother workflow and lightning-fast speed. It has up to 64GB of memory so there is no chance of freezing or crashing.

It has the all-new Studio Camera, the best camera on any Surface laptop. It gives apps studio quality. It works at any angle and comes with Slim Pen 2 that gives the feeling of pen on paper.

The Surface 2-in-1 for Business consolidates a tablet and a laptop into one device.

Surface Pro 9 is the most powerful Pro. It allows users to create a full desktop with multiple monitors. Connect the Surface Pro Keyboard to transform Pro into an everywhere laptop.

It is a secured–core PC, the most secure Windows 11 device for those handling sensitive data. Wealth advisors, physicians, nurses, and first responders will find this device extremely useful.

Surface Pro 9 with 5G offers enhanced video calling features with Neural Processing Unit, Microsoft SQ 3 and Windows Studio. It has ultra-fast and super secure SG connectivity with up to 19 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface portfolio is diverse to meet anyone’s need and budget. There are 2-in-1, laptops, large screens, and portables.

Let Radenta help you choose the best Surface for Business device for your needs. Call (02) 8535-7801, 0908-812-4891, email info@radenta.com or log on to www.radenta.com.