Versatech, Samsung unveil ‘experience center’ for display products

Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) has inaugurated its first-ever Display Solutions Experience Center, dubbed “7AV Experience Center”, located at the ALVA Business Center in Pasig City.

This is in partnership with Versatech International — a full-service ICT distribution company with expertise in professional audio/video services, unified communication, and collaboration solutions.

In attendance to witness the opening of the 7AV Experience Center is Min Su Chu, president of SEPCO, who expressed his enthusiasm on the many opportunities the collaboration venture will bring across the country.

“At Samsung, we are always proud to offer our customers innovative displays that can empower their business. This year, we are celebrating our 25th year in the Philippines and our vision is to continue offering world-class technology that can benefit the lives of our customers — including priming their businesses for success,” he said.

“With our display solutions, businesses of all kinds will be able to see and experience first-hand how Samsung can help them, and we thank Versatech for giving us the opportunity to reach more of those who can benefit from our technology.”

The 7AV Experience Center stands as a meticulously crafted space designed to immerse individuals in unparalleled environments, showcasing the technological innovations of Samsung’s professional displays, featuring installations like the “All-in-One Kiosk” and the revolutionary “The Wall (Premium MicroLED Screen)”, which debuted recently in the Philippines.

Sectioned into different environments, the facility allows visitors get to see how they can seamlessly integrate Samsung Professional Displays in corporate boardrooms, command centers, hotel lobbies, and dynamic quick-service restaurants.

Guests may test first-hand to experience Samsung’s display solutions for smart signage, hotel IPTV, interactive display like ‘The Flip Pro’, and LED video walls that elevate expectations.

“We are proud to unveil the very first audiovisual experience center that is powered by SEPCO. The vision of the 7AV Experience Center is to start a movement that propels audio-visual technology from a niche industry to a wider audience,” said Stephen Yu, president of Versatech International.

“We want to show people that audio-visual technology is not only simple but profoundly impactful to those that seek its benefits — and there is no better place to experience all of it than in this venue. Technology is evolving at lightning speed and Samsung (SEPCO) is at the fore of innovation. So, we invite you to come be inspired at our 7AV Experience Center.”