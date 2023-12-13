Radenta offers 30-day free trial on Xero accounting software

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, is making Xero accounting software is available with a 30-day free trial period.

Xero is the accounting software to do your ‘to-do list’. It is accounting software with the right tools for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers. It has over 3.95 million subscribers worldwide.

Keep on top of bills. Xero puts you on track to pay your bills on time, every time with a clear overview of accounts payable and cash flow. Get an overview of unpaid bills, expenses, and purchase orders. See bills in draft, waiting for approval, or ready to be paid. Avoid late fees.

Schedule all kinds of payments. Xero allows you to schedule payments and batch pay suppliers. Pay suppliers with multiple bills in one simple transaction. Schedule payments in advance so they are all ready to go.

Store bills in one place. Email bills and other documents to your files’ inbox in Xero for paperless record keeping.

Organize and file bills in folders. Access your bills at any time, from anywhere. Open and display bills on screen as you are entering the data.

Set up repeat and replicating bills. Replicate the last bills from suppliers and then review, add, or amend details, as necessary.

Recover costs on billable expenses. Protect profit margin by on-charging customer expenses. Assign any costs recovered to the relevant customer when the bill comes in.

Run reports to see the details. See individual bills, credit notes and overpayments owed with the aged payables detail report and see how long bills have gone unpaid. For an up-to-date view, run the report after entering purchases and reconciling bank transactions.

Claim expenses. The Xero expense manager tools capture costs to submit and reimburse claims and view spending.

Take a photo of receipts using the receipt scanner in the Xero Me app. Details are scanned from your photo receipt to auto fill the claim. Track and record your mileage. Submit an expense claim in one click with the receipt attached.

Reimburse expenses quickly. Get notified as soon as an expense claim is submitted. Quickly review and approve expense claims. Simply pay expense claim the same way you pay other bills.

Monitor employee spending. Manage expenses with accurate views of spend and when reimbursement is due, to help manage cash flow. Keep an eye on expense claims with real time reporting. Spot trends and insights so you can plan. Forecast and budget with real time figures.

Manage expenses wherever you are. Xero Me app speeds up submission and approval of expense claims on the go with a mileage tracker. Track and submit mileage using the map in the mobile app. Review and approve claims from your phone for fast turnaround.

Track expenses on the dashboard. See charts that display real-time figures for expenses filtered by employee, status, and expense account.

Bank Connections. Xero customers save 5.5 hours a week using bank feeds and automated reconciliation. There is no limit to the number of bank account connections you can have.

Get bank data into Xero with bank feeds. Get feeds from multiple banks and from any number of bank accounts. Import up to 12 months of historical data when you first connect.

Export bank data from your online banking in OFX, QIF, QBO, QFX, or CSV format then upload it to Xero in seconds. Duplicate transactions are checked and excluded by Xero.

Get an up-to-date financial picture. Once your bank data is in Xero, you can quickly and easily reconcile transactions for a more accurate, complete, and updated picture of the money coming in and going out.

Xero provides multiple layers of security. Only people you give access to can see your transactions in Xero. Transactions are only shared between your bank, Xero and any other disclosed third party. Xero cannot make payments or move money from your accounts through your bank feed connections.

There is a lot more you can do with Xero. Accept payments, track projects, do pay runs, manage Xero contacts, use Xero for online file storage, reporting, inventory, online invoicing, multi-currency accounting in as much as 160 currencies, place purchase orders, submit quotes, compute sales tax, manage fixed assets, integrate apps, and keep an eye on everything with your own accounting dashboard.

Radenta can show you how to best manage your finances with only Xero. Call (02) 8535-7801, 0908-812-4891, email info@radenta.com or log on to www.radenta.com.