Globe overtakes PLDT as PH’s most valuable telecoms brand

Globe maintained its position as the 7th most valuable telecoms brand in Asean according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance.

This is despite a 4% decline in brand value to $1.95 billion and a fall by two places to become the 64th most valuable telecoms brand globally. Globe retained its excellent AAA brand strength rating.

Main rival PLDT, whose brand value went down by 25% to $1.93 billion, fell two places to become the 8th most valuable Asean telecoms brand, now placing it behind Globe.

Globally, PLDT fell 12 spots to become the 65th most valuable telecoms brand. However, it retained its AA+ brand strength rating.

Global Results

Deutsche Telekom overtook Verizon to be crowned the world’s most valuable telecoms brand for the first time.

Deutsche Telekom’s 17% brand value increase to $73.3 billion can be attributed to a strong network and successful fiber deployment in Europe, along with 5G leadership in the US, elevating the brand’s connectivity perceptions and group service revenues.

Brand Finance research underscored Deutsche Telekom’s leadership in customer satisfaction, lifting its Brand Strength Index (BSI) score to 83.0 out of 100.

etisalat by e&, e& Group’s telecom vertical, is the world’s strongest telecoms brand, boasting a BSI score of 89.4/100 and AAA brand strength rating.

“Amidst pricing challenges, the race to integrate Generative AI offerings and intense global competition, our research has revealed some considerable shifts within the telecoms sector,” said Savio D’Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance commented:

“Both Deutsche Telekom and etisalat by e&’s steadfast commitments to brand building continue to pay dividends as they come out on top as the most valuable and strongest telecoms brands respectively, revealing the importance of a comprehensive global brand strategy in today’s dynamic market.”

Huawei maintained its status as the most valuable and strongest telecoms infrastructure brand, despite a 30% drop in brand value. This follows Huawei’s continued US trade ban of over four years, hampering its business lines by limiting access to critical global technologies.

Conversely, Huawei’s BSI score increased marginally to 80.6 out of 100, following the launch of its Huawei Mate 60 series, equipped with its self-developed Kirin 9000S chip, in its home market of China.

Ericsson increased its value by 30% to $3.4 billion, as the fastest growing telecoms infrastructure brand following a partnership with AT&T for a five-year network transformation and digitalization project, the largest financial agreement in Ericsson’s history.