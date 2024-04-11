PH gov’t drafting e-commerce roadmap for 2024-2028

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) convened last April 8 the E-Commerce Promotion Council (EPC) in discussing the E-Commerce Philippines 2024-2028 Roadmap.

The E-Commerce Philippines 2024-2028 Roadmap is envisioned as a future-ready plan with 13 strategies and 28 deliverables aimed at building trust between online customers and sellers.

Representatives from both the government and private sector within the e-commerce ecosystem attended the meeting, including those from digital platforms, e-marketplaces, digital payments, and telecommunication companies.

“This roadmap represents a shift from easy commerce to exciting commerce,” DTI secretary Fred Pascual said as he shared the vision of the new roadmap.

“Our goal is to strengthen the trust between buyers and sellers. By achieving this, we can foster a more complex economic landscape, enhancing connections and establishing stronger relationships,” he added.

The 2024-2028 roadmap builds upon the gains of the previous one while introducing inclusivity and innovation as its key elements. It prioritizes the growth of key industries such as tourism, creative, food and agribusiness, transportation, and logistics.

The recently enacted Republic Act No. 11967, or the Internet Transactions Act (ITA) of 2023, is expected to support further the vision of enhancing trust in e-commerce.

With the technical working group nearing the completion of the draft implementing rules and regulations of ITA, after reviewing public comments, progress is well underway.

“As council members, we play a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory landscape of e-commerce in the Philippines, ensuring the integrity and sustainability of our e-commerce processes,” the DTI chief stated, acknowledging the members’ contribution to crafting the roadmap that aims to boost the country’s e-commerce industry.

“On a more strategic level, the E-commerce Promotion Council is tasked with shaping the future of e-commerce in our country by addressing current challenges. We are entrusted with the responsibility of charting our future,” he added.