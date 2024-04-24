New gaming device nubia Neo 2 5G debuts in PH at P9,999

nubia Philippines has launched in the country the newest variant of the nubia Neo series — the nubia Neo 2 5G, which succeeds the nubia Neo 5G.

The new model of the series further elevates the capabilities of the nubia Neo 5G with new and upgraded features, all designed to offer a gaming experience with a thrill that lasts all day.

Powered by the Unisoc T820 processor with an advanced 6nm EUV process, the nubia Neo 2 5G delivers high-quality phone performance without consuming too much of the device’s power.

It boasts a 5G lightning-fast speed performance that supports fast downloads, uploads, and response times, smoother multiplayer gaming experiences, and lower latency to provide the ultimate gaming experience, free of lags or buffers.

It also offers 5G dual-card intelligent switching, which allows gamers to switch to their secondary card if their primary card is experiencing low signals, giving them uninterrupted playtime.

Doing multiple tasks at once is made easier with the nubia Neo 2 5G’s UFS 3.1 flash storage with fast data transfer and 20(8+12) GB Dynamic RAM, which supports memory fusion technology for effortless multitasking.

Additionally, the smartphone was designed with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display for gamers to enjoy their games’ stunning visuals. The nubia Neo 2 5G’s screen has a clear-cut quality with a 2400×1800 resolution that allows gamers to enjoy and fully immerse in their games’ vibrant scenes. The device also has a 120Hz refresh rate for better and seamless viewing and scrolling.

The nubia Neo 2 5G is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and intelligent-power-saving technology for all-day unlimited, thrilling gaming.

Alongside this, nubia designed the phone’s refresh rate to be adaptive to help the phone intelligently switch refresh rates to reduce power consumption.

The nubia Neo 2 5G also comes with a multi-layer heat dissipation system to protect key components such as the battery and motherboard from possible overheating.

The highlight of the smartphone is its upgraded gaming shoulder triggers. This feature gives users the ultimate power over their games, giving them more freedom and control when navigating and playing. It also supports in-game custom mapping, allowing users to customize their shoulder buttons based on their personal preferences.

The nubia Neo 2 5G boasts the Game Space 2.0, an assistance tool with a professional gaming layout, featuring powerful game optimization functions.

It includes Game Performance Enhancement, a feature that adjusts the device’s CPU and GPU resources, helping the device to manage its power and battery usage and ensure continuous optimal game performances.

Users can also enhance the audio of their game with four sound effects. Gamers will surely be engrossed in their games with this feature especially as the smartphone is built with powerful Dual Stereo Speakers with DTS:X Ultra that delivers impressive sound quality.

Additionally, the nubia Neo 2 5G features a Plugin Library that simplifies game operations while still enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Another feature of the nubia Neo 2 5G that supports the device in providing uninterrupted game time is the Bypass Charging. To use this feature, the user must connect their charging cable to their device.

Once activated, the Bypass Charging will keep the phone powered up but without charging the battery. This system allows the gamer to keep playing and the phone working while reducing heat generation.

As a gaming device, the nubia Neo 2 5G sports a stylish and minimalistic design and carries a metal texture with a three-dimensional effect, reminiscent of the design DNA of its predecessor, the Bionic Mecha.

But what makes the nubia Neo 2 5G even more stylish is its all-new ‘Hero Eye’ texture with realistic 3D effects, a look that matches the style and personality of a gamer.

Corresponding to the phone design are the new super wallpapers. The nubia Neo 2 5G has more than 10 new super wallpapers to give users several options to personalize their smartphones based on their tastes.

The nubia Neo 2 5G comes in three colorways: Storm Gray, Sunfire Yellow, and Frost Silver.

Filipino gamers can now purchase the nubia Neo 2 5G at local ZTE Device Philippines stores for P9,999.

To learn more about the nubia Neo 2 5G and nubia devices, visit its website or follow its Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.