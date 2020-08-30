PH consulting firm for small businesses picks IBM Cloud

Tech titan IBM has announced it will collaborate with small business financial services and consulting company M and M Business Solutions to implement hybrid cloud solutions that will improve its financial services offerings and customer experience for its micro, small and medium clients.

Prior to working with IBM, M and M Business Solutions had experienced multiple technical issues with its cloud provider, including service timeouts and billing issues, which negatively impacted its operational and revenue performance.

The company turned to IBM Cloud to help it address these issues through the provision of a consumption-basis cloud model that allows their clients to smoothly transact with them — avoiding almost $700 of lost revenue per hour per transaction.

It also allows M and M Business Solutions to scale up applications on demand in future, without the need to purchase and physically install new computing capacity or to overprovision hardware to manage peak traffic periods.

IBM has implemented a “lift and shift” solution to migrate the company’s systems to IBM public cloud – a relatively fast, cost-effective and minimally disruptive way to modernize applications. Lifting and shifting to IBM public cloud provides M and M Business Solutions with improved performance as their applications can now run on its existing hardware, without the need for them to invest on additional infrastructure.

A key consideration for clients to migrate to IBM Cloud is to enhance their cloud security services, such as role-based access control, multifactor authentication and unified hybrid security processes.

By taking a hybrid approach to modernizing its applications, the company will also be able to reduce its on-premise data center costs and issues, enabling it to scale down their on-premises infrastructure costs related to management and maintenance.

Lift and shift provides an easy way for clients like M and M Business Solutions to move applications most ready and best suited to a private or public cloud while they continue to host other applications workloads on-premises. With the proper management tools, it can manage the platforms together as a single, optimized infrastructure.

“M and M Business Solutions proves that you don’t need to be a large enterprise to leverage cloud and benefit from it. The adoption of a hybrid cloud solution can also help them to launch new products, provide offerings to their clients and eventually help those clients grow their businesses too,” Tristan Ylagan, digital sales and commercial country manager at IBM Philippines said.

Michael Lim, vice president of M and M Business Solutions, said: “Migrating to IBM Cloud has helped us to resolve our longstanding technical and billing concerns. We are able to do things we couldn’t do before; such as free-up resources to focus on services that differentiate our business rather than on traditional, mundane infrastructure services. We can now create value for our clients and provide them with cost-effective and flexible financial services and business solutions that are easily accessible anytime, anywhere. Best of all, we now have the capability to create new and innovative offerings that can help our partner-clients future-proof their business.”