Pulse app to roll out e-prescription and telemedicine service

Digital health management app Pulse will soon be introducing telemedicine and e-prescription delivery services to complement its pre-existing health-oriented features.

The announcement was made during the first episode of the PruWise webinar series called ‘Healthscape PH: Harnessing the Power of AI and Mobile Health in Transforming PH Healthcare’, an event that gathered around 1,000 participants to form dialogues on the challenges facing the development of mHealth (mobile digital health) in the country.

In partnership with health service provider Babylon, the app’s most prominent function to date is its free-to-use AI-powered health assessment tool called Healthcheck.

“We are pleased to hold the first Healthscape PH webinar along with our partners to discuss digital health as part of our ongoing advocacy of supporting Filipinos’ wellbeing through innovation. We believe there is a strong opportunity to leverage mobile health technologies to help promote more accessible and affordable healthcare in the Philippines,” Pru Life UK president and chief executive officer Antonio De Rosas said.

When fully integrated in the app, users will be able to receive digital copies of their prescriptions and have the medications delivered straight to their homes, or picked up at Prudential’s partner pharmacies.

In the case of Singapore, where the service is already live, payments are facilitated through traditional card charges, or collected at the pharmacy.

Released by life insurer Pru Life UK, the app utilizes AI-powered self-help tools in order to leverage digital technology. This is in line with the company’s strategy to establish a regional presence in the healthcare scene with more accessible services like a symptom checker and video consultation, or even a 3D-displayed user ‘twin’ based on in-app health assessments.

Pulse was introduced in the Philippines last February, following its debut in Malaysia last year. It is now available to 11 markets in the region and is planned to have more value-add services soon.

Meanwhile, Pru Life UK intends to expand the conversations on mHealth and tackle ongoing developments in the national healthcare system in future webinar iterations.

“Healthscape PH and Pulse are part of our We DO Health and We DO Innovation advocacies to encourage a healthy lifestyle for Filipinos. Through Pulse, we aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, empowering Filipinos to prevent and postpone the onset of diseases, and ultimately protect their lives.”