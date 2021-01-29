Nissan to push through with e-vehicle launch in PH

Japanese carmaker Nissan remains optimistic in the Philippine market, particularly in the electric vehicle segment.

In a virtual briefing with trade reporters on Thursday, January 28, Nissan Philippines president and managing director Atsushi Najima said the company will push through with its plan to introduce its hatchback e-vehicle Nissan Leaf within the year.

This despite the fact Nissan has shut down its manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna which assembles the Almera model.

Najima said the ceasing of manufacturing operations here is in line with the supply chain strategy of Nissan headquarters.

“We will still continue. Also, we have talked to our customers already so we have to go with Leaf introduction in the Philippines this calendar year,” he said.

He added Nissan is targeting three potential customers for the Leaf model: tech-savvy individuals, energy efficiency-conscious companies, and the government.

The Department of Energy has earlier called on public offices to observe energy efficiency and conservation. Cutting fuel consumption and using e-vehicles are ways to save energy.

Moreover, Najima asked for government support for e-vehicle players in the country, adding import duties of gas- and diesel-engine vehicles are lower compared to e-vehicles.

“That’s why we are asking if we can get government support. That is what we are working with some of the government agencies (and) senators,” he added. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)